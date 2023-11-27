Corrina Greenberg Named Chief Revenue and Development Officer at the Ad Council

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council announced today that Corrina Greenberg has joined the organization as Chief Revenue and Development Officer. She succeeds Barbara Leshinsky, who will be retiring in December after leading the Development team for 19 years. Prior to joining the Ad Council, Greenberg was Vice President of Development at New York Public Radio, leading the organization's philanthropic fundraising efforts.

In her new role, Greenberg will oversee the Ad Council's Development team and its fundraising efforts. Additionally, Greenberg will manage the Ad Council's Board of Directors, comprised of a prestigious group of senior marketing, media and business executives who provide expertise, insights and financial support to ensure the Ad Council's social impact campaigns are effective and drive measurable change.

"I am thrilled to welcome Corrina to the team. She has a proven track record of success in securing major gifts and transforming donor relationships into meaningful partnerships," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "Corrina is a strategic, forward-thinking and inclusive leader, and her expertise and passion for social impact exemplify our mission and values."

Greenberg has over 20 years of experience as a fundraising leader. As Vice President of Development at New York Public Radio, she led sustainable revenue streams, cultivating a culture of stewardship across departments, and deepening engagement with the donor community. She worked closely with the Board of Trustees, overseeing major gifts, institutional giving, planned gifts, special events and campaign functions.

"I am deeply inspired by the powerful work of the Ad Council to unite and inform our country," said Greenberg. "It is a sincere honor to have the opportunity to collaborate with Lisa and join the incredible team helping to shape the current and future growth of the organization."

Greenberg joined New York Public Radio in 2015. Throughout her career, she held positions at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, The Museum of Modern Art, Park Avenue Armory, and The Rockefeller University. She holds a BS in Communications from Boston University and has previously served on the boards of Housing Works Bookstore and Voices in Contemporary Art.

The Ad Council
The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day. 

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

SOURCE The Ad Council

