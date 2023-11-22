Corrosion Monitoring Market Analysis: Increasing Adoption of Corrosion Monitoring Solutions in Emerging Economies to Offer Transformative Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 Nov, 2023, 17:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Corrosion Monitoring" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The importance of installing corrosion monitoring solutions is increasing due to aging assets and infrastructure in places like oil and gas plants and power plants. These solutions are gaining popularity globally because they can detect severe, rapidly progressing corrosion that could be missed during a conventional periodic inspection.

The corrosion monitoring market is split into product category and end-use industry segments. Product category is segmented into intrusive and non-intrusive corrosion monitoring. Intrusive corrosion monitoring includes electrical resistance (ER probes), linear polarization resistance (LPR probes), and corrosion coupons, and non-intrusive corrosion monitoring includes permanently installed ultrasonic sensors that measure wall thickness and correlate thickness data to corrosion. The end-use industry is segmented into upstream oil and gas, mid-stream oil and gas, downstream oil and gas, and others.

The study's main objective is to identify the key growth opportunities prevailing in the market and what factors would boost or restrain the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Corrosion Monitoring Market - End-use Industries
  • Corrosion Monitoring Market - Overview
  • O&G Industry - Present Trends
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis

Sustainability and Corrosion Monitoring Market

  • United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals
  • How Will Corrosion Monitoring Help Achieve Sustainability?
  • How Are Corrosion Monitoring Participants Addressing Their Sustainability Strategy?

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: AI-based Corrosion Detection and Monitoring
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Twin
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Value-added Services
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Offering a Broad Range of Solution Options
  • Growth Opportunity 5: Opportunities in Asia-Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skagkl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Transportation Fuel Cells Market Report 2023: Advancements on the Horizon, Sustainable Practices and Circular Economy Initiatives, Anticipated Regulatory Changes

Global Transportation Fuel Cells Market Report 2023: Advancements on the Horizon, Sustainable Practices and Circular Economy Initiatives, Anticipated Regulatory Changes

The "Global Market for Transportation Fuel Cells 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. As of 2021, the global market for...
Solventless Laminating Adhesive Market Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2028F: Water-Based Solventless Laminating Adhesives Gain Traction as Sustainability Takes Center Stage

Solventless Laminating Adhesive Market Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2028F: Water-Based Solventless Laminating Adhesives Gain Traction as Sustainability Takes Center Stage

The "Solventless Laminating Adhesive Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast, 2028F" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.