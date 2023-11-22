Corrosion Monitoring Market Analysis: Increasing Adoption of Corrosion Monitoring Solutions in Emerging Economies to Offer Transformative Growth

22 Nov, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Corrosion Monitoring" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The importance of installing corrosion monitoring solutions is increasing due to aging assets and infrastructure in places like oil and gas plants and power plants. These solutions are gaining popularity globally because they can detect severe, rapidly progressing corrosion that could be missed during a conventional periodic inspection.
The corrosion monitoring market is split into product category and end-use industry segments. Product category is segmented into intrusive and non-intrusive corrosion monitoring. Intrusive corrosion monitoring includes electrical resistance (ER probes), linear polarization resistance (LPR probes), and corrosion coupons, and non-intrusive corrosion monitoring includes permanently installed ultrasonic sensors that measure wall thickness and correlate thickness data to corrosion. The end-use industry is segmented into upstream oil and gas, mid-stream oil and gas, downstream oil and gas, and others.
The study's main objective is to identify the key growth opportunities prevailing in the market and what factors would boost or restrain the market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Corrosion Monitoring Market - End-use Industries
- Corrosion Monitoring Market - Overview
- O&G Industry - Present Trends
- Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
Sustainability and Corrosion Monitoring Market
- United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals
- How Will Corrosion Monitoring Help Achieve Sustainability?
- How Are Corrosion Monitoring Participants Addressing Their Sustainability Strategy?
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI-based Corrosion Detection and Monitoring
- Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Twin
- Growth Opportunity 3: Value-added Services
- Growth Opportunity 4: Offering a Broad Range of Solution Options
- Growth Opportunity 5: Opportunities in Asia-Pacific
