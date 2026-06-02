Cortechs.ai Collaborates with Microsoft to Bring AI-Powered Imaging Insights Directly into Radiology Workflows

COVINGTON, Ky., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortechs.ai, a global leader in AI-powered neuroimaging and quantitative analysis solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to integrate advanced imaging biomarkers and AI-driven insights into clinical radiology workflows. This collaboration aims to enhance diagnostic precision, streamline reporting, and accelerate clinical decision-making at scale.

By integrating Cortechs.ai's quantitative imaging applications with Microsoft's radiology reporting, clinicians will gain access to actionable imaging insights directly within their existing workflow. The collaboration is designed to reduce friction, improve efficiency, and support faster, more informed patient care decisions.

"Radiology is at a critical inflection point," said Jared Dixon, VP of Global Sales of Cortechs.ai. "By collaborating with Microsoft, we're embedding clinically validated AI directly into the environments radiologists use every day by removing friction and enabling smarter, faster decisions that ultimately benefit patients."

"This collaboration reflects our commitment to bringing trusted, enterprise‑grade AI into everyday clinical workflows," said Scott Foster, Vice President, Diagnostics & Precision Imaging Network, Microsoft. "By combining Cortechs.ai's advanced quantitative imaging with Microsoft's reporting solution, PowerScribe One, we're enabling healthcare organizations to deploy AI at scale—securely, seamlessly, and with real clinical impact."

The collaboration will integrate Cortechs.ai's solutions, including the NeuroQuant® platform and OnQ™ Prostate, into PowerScribe One and broader Microsoft ecosystem. This integration will support:

Seamless workflow integration: Quantitative imaging results delivered directly within radiology reporting tools

Enhanced diagnostic confidence: Automated volumetrics and AI-driven insights to support clinical decision-making

Improved efficiency: Reduced manual data entry and streamlined report generation

Scalable deployment: Cloud-based infrastructure supporting enterprise-wide adoption

Cortechs.ai's technologies are widely used by clinicians and researchers for neurodegenerative disease assessment, neuro-oncology, traumatic brain injury, and prostate imaging. By joining the Microsoft ecosystem and embedding these advanced imaging insights into radiology workflow, the collaboration expands access to quantitative imaging and supports broader adoption in routine clinical practice.

Cortechs.ai will use Microsoft Azure's secure and scalable cloud infrastructure, reinforcing both organizations' commitment to delivering enterprise-grade, compliant AI solutions for healthcare providers.

"This collaboration represents an important step toward making advanced imaging analytics more accessible and actionable," added Dixon. "Together with Microsoft, we are advancing our shared mission of putting patients first by empowering clinicians with the best tools available."

The integrated solution is currently available for deployment to healthcare organizations seeking to enhance radiology workflows with AI-driven imaging insights. To learn more or schedule an educational demo session, please contact the Cortechs.ai team.

About Cortechs.ai

Cortechs.ai is a leader in AI applications in radiology. Cortechs.ai uses cutting-edge technologies in medical imaging to revolutionize disease screening and early detection so patients can enjoy longer, healthier lives. The company develops and markets breakthrough medical device software that quantifies and tracks neurodegenerative diseases and assists in the detection of clinically significant cancer. Cortechs.ai's industry-leading brain imaging software provides radiologists, neurologists, oncologists, and clinical researchers worldwide with a convenient and cost-effective way to quantify brain structures for assessing Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, and other brain abnormalities. The company's numerous FDA-cleared products provide quantitative insights to help physicians with the diagnosis and follow-up of neurodegenerative and traumatic brain conditions, as well as prostate cancer. Please visit www.cortechs.ai for further information and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

+1 858 459 9700

SOURCE Cortechs.ai