Cortechs.ai Introduces New Vice President of Sales

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortechs.ai is pleased to announce the appointment of its new vice president of sales, Josh Cohen. The new appointment follows the acquisition of sister company Healthlytix and a company rebrand from CorTechs Labs to Cortechs.ai. Cortechs.ai is a leader in AI applications in radiology with FDA-cleared products for improved detection of neurodegenerative disease and cancer.

Josh brings over 12 years of proven commercial sales and leadership success. With expertise in business development and sales strategies in both large hospital health systems and outside the hospital space, Josh has a deep focus on integrated radiology solutions, informatics, and artificial intelligence to help healthcare providers deliver improved outcomes at a lower cost.

Prior to joining Cortechs.ai, he served as the business manager of western North America at Philips Healthcare in the Precision Diagnosis sector. He has served as the regional vice president of sales at Shared Imaging and director of sales and marketing at Desert Valley Radiology. Notable achievements include over 500 million in total sales attainment, multiple sales performance awards, and graduating from Horizon's Leadership Program.

"At Cortechs.ai, we are providing groundbreaking biomarker data in order to improve patient lives through better care pathways and accurate diagnoses," said Josh. "I can't imagine being in a better position than the one we're currently in, where we are helping patients live healthier and happier lives."

"I am thrilled to welcome Josh to the Cortechs.ai team," said Chris Airriess, chief executive officer. "His mix of experience and past successes make him the perfect leader for our sales organization as we continue to enhance our current product offerings and expand our AI solutions portfolio for oncology and radiology in general.

About Cortechs.ai

Cortechs.ai is a leader in AI applications in radiology, using cutting-edge advances in medical imaging to revolutionize disease screening and early detection so patients can enjoy longer, healthier lives. The company develops and markets breakthrough medical device software that quantifies and tracks neurodegenerative diseases and assists in the detection of clinically significant cancer. Cortechs.ai's industry-leading brain imaging analysis provides radiologists, neurologists, oncologists, and clinical researchers worldwide with a convenient and cost-effective means to quantify brain structures to help assess neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, and brain development abnormalities. The company has FDA-cleared products for use in the diagnosis and follow up of neurodegenerative and traumatic brain conditions, as well as prostate cancer. Please visit www.cortechs.ai for further information and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact: Travis Foegler

Phone: +1 (619) 450-9094

Email: [email protected]

Related Links

Cortechs.ai

SOURCE Cortechs.ai