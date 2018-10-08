Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, Announces Adavelt™ Active

Adavelt is the first active ingredient to be released from Corteva Agriscience and its R&D pipeline that combined the strengths of Dow AgroSciences, DuPont Crop Protection and DuPont Pioneer. A fully synthethic neopicolinamide fungicide, Adavelt has favorable regulatory, toxicological and environmental profiles. Adavelt shares the same mode-of-action as Inatreq™ active which will soon be launched in European cereals and banana markets; outside of these markets Adavelt will be a new mode-of-action for targeted pathogens.

"We are excited to be launching a new era of innovation at our company," said Neal Gutterson, Corteva Agriscience Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. "It has never been more critical to develop new, integrated solutions to address pressing issues such as disease control so that farmers may provide consumers with the nutritious foods they seek. This is just the first of a number of new tools and solutions from Corteva Agriscience to meet farmer and consumer needs."

"Adavelt is an innovative new fungicide for farmers working to grow crops in a better way," said Greg Hanger, Global Program Leader, Fungicides. "Its flexibility, versatility and effectiveness make Adavelt a great addition to farmers' existing disease control efforts, to help them at every stage of crop development."

Highlights of Adavelt include:

Controls a wide range of pathogens including Septoria spp , Powdery Mildews, Botrytis spp , Anthracnose, Alternaria , Scab, Monilinia and others;

, Powdery Mildews, , Anthracnose, , Scab, and others; Delivers effective control on many crops grown globally, including cereals, vines, fruits, nuts and vegetables;

Offers applications which span multiple growth stages for improved efficiency; and

Provides control to protect both yield and quality.

Adavelt is a next generation picolinamide fungicide that complements existing disease control products and will be a strong addition to the Corteva Agriscience portfolio of novel active ingredients, such as Reklemel™ active, Arylex™ active, Isoclast™ active, Pyraxalt™ active, Inatreq™ active, Rinskor™ active and Zorvec™ active.

About Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont

Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is intended to become an independent, publicly traded company when the previously announced spinoff is complete by June 2019. The division combines the strengths of DuPont Pioneer, DuPont Crop Protection and Dow AgroSciences. Corteva Agriscience provides growers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry — including some of the most recognized brands in agriculture: Pioneer®, Encirca®, the newly launched Brevant™ Seeds, as well as award-winning Crop Protection products — while bringing new products to market through our solid pipeline of active chemistry and technologies. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

