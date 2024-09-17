DuPont Launches Great Stuff™ Wide Spray Foam Sealant

This one-component foam sealant expands up to one inch, creating a durable, airtight and weather-resistant seal. Designed for fast application, it adheres to both vertical and horizontal surfaces without sagging. With a simple, hassle-free formula that requires no complex setup, mixing, coveralls or respirators*, Great Stuff™ Wide Spray can streamline the process, helping to save both time and money.

"We're excited to expand and strengthen the Great Stuff portfolio with the launch of our new Wide Spray Foam Sealant," said Melissa Helpinstill, global business leader for DuPont Performance Building Solutions. "In a category of its own, Great Stuff™ Wide Spray is an innovative product developed in response to customer feedback, offering a quicker, easier way to seal wide gaps and tight spaces compared to bead foam. Its lightweight, shake-and-spray design makes covering large areas effortless, helping users complete even the toughest jobs with greater efficiency."

The all-in-one Great Stuff™ Wide Spray kit includes two 18-ounce cans of Great Stuff™ Wide Spray, covering up to 60 linear feet when sprayed in a 4-inch wide band. The kit also comes with four nozzles that allow users to tackle a variety of challenging applications, including two white cone nozzles, spraying up to 4 inches wide for more precise sealing in tight spaces and two blue fan nozzles, spraying up to 6 inches wide for broad coverage from a distance. The fan spray is perfect for top plates, corner bottom plate junctions, California corners and HVAC junctions, while the cone spray is ideal for picture framing, rim joints and attic can lights.

Great Stuff™ Wide Spray offers several additional benefits, including:

Adheres to wood, metal, masonry, glass and most plastics

Suitable for both interior and exterior use; apply a UV-resistant coating for best results outdoors

Class-A Fire Rated when sprayed up to 6 inches wide x 1 inch thick (not intended for insulating applications beyond 6 inches)

Tack-free in 10 minutes, cuttable in 1–2 hours, and fully cured in 24 hours

Can be painted, stained or sanded for a finished look

Great Stuff™ Wide Spray Foam Sealant is available exclusively at Lowe's and lowes.com. For more information about Great Stuff™ Wide Spray, visit greatstuff.com/widespray , or follow @greatstufffoam on Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

About DuPont Performance Building Solutions

DuPont Performance Building Solutions is a global innovation leader in the building and construction industry, providing products and materials for all six sides of the building envelope. By developing solutions for managing the air, water and thermal performance of buildings and residences, we help our customers build energy-efficient, resilient, and durable shelters in a rapidly changing world. Backed by unmatched industry insight, building knowledge, and technical support, as well as world-class brands such as Styrofoam™ Brand, Tyvek®, and Great Stuff™, our products and services portfolio enables customers to focus on what they do best, no matter where and how they choose to build.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com . Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

*If no air flow or ventilation is available and the foam is being sprayed in a small, confined area for longer than 15 minutes per day, wear a respirator equipped with an organic vapor sorbent and P100 particulate filter after obtaining required health exam and respirator training.

SOURCE DuPont