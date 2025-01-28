Corundum Neuroscience Appoints Itsik Francis as Head of Business Development

Appointment of Former OurCrowd Principal will Drive Venture Builder and Fund's Portfolio Growth and Strengthen Strategic Partnerships

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corundum Neuroscience (CNS), a leading neuroscience venture builder and fund, today announced the appointment of Itsik Francis, PhD, as Head of Business Development. The appointment comes as the company continues to expand its portfolio of neurotech ventures and strategic partnerships.

With more than 15 years of experience spanning investment and business development in the medtech and biotech sectors, Francis will focus on driving deal flow and investment strategies to propel Corundum Neuroscience's portfolio growth. He will also provide targeted support to portfolio companies, ensuring access to vital resources and expertise. In addition, Francis will lead initiatives to strengthen and expand Corundum Neuroscience's collaborations with key stakeholders, including medtech, medical device, and digital health companies, as well as research institutions and industry leaders worldwide.

"Corundum Neuroscience is at the forefront of advancing neuroscience solutions, and Itsik's strategic insight and industry expertise will be instrumental in shaping our next phase of growth," said Yasushi Yamamoto, CEO and Founder of Corundum Corp. "His proven track record in medtech investment and business development makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team as we continue to build and scale transformative neurotechnology ventures."

Prior to joining Corundum Neuroscience, Francis served as Principal at OurCrowd, where he led key investments and contributed to the launch of the Global Health Equity Fund in partnership with the WHO Foundation. He previously held leadership roles at Medison Pharma Ventures, where he managed strategic alliances and innovation initiatives, and at Ariel Scientific Innovations, where he directed business development efforts. Francis is also the co-founder and former CEO of Citta Pharmaceuticals, a neuro-focused biotech startup. He earned his PhD in Medical Molecular Biology from University College London and conducted postdoctoral research at Columbia University Medical Center, focusing on Alzheimer's Disease drug discovery.

"I'm excited to join Corundum Neuroscience at such a pivotal time for the neurotech space," said Itsik Francis. "The CNS vision of translating cutting-edge science into real-world impact resonates deeply with me and I look forward to working with the team to drive new opportunities, strengthen industry collaborations, and support the growth of the firm's portfolio of ventures."

About Corundum Neuroscience

Corundum Neuroscience is a venture builder and fund advancing transformative neuroscience solutions from lab-to-life. The Corundum Neuroscience team combines deep domain expertise with a track-record of venture-building success to accelerate neuroscience solutions across the entire innovation lifecycle. Taking a long-term investment approach, Corundum Neuroscience helps researchers, entrepreneurs and startups develop life-changing solutions that target specific disease areas and outcomes to enhance people's health, longevity and quality of life. Founded by former Joy Ventures executives, Corundum Neuroscience launched in September 2023, and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

