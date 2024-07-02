Corundum Neuroscience Awards Research Grant to Explore Machine Learning for Non-Invasive Detection of Dementia-Associated Brain Activity During Sleep

Research Project with Tel Aviv University to Focus on Optimizing Identification of Early-Stage Dementia and Improving Diagnosis and Treatment for Neurological Conditions

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corundum Neuroscience, the neuroscience venture builder and fund, today announced it has awarded its first research grant. The project, led by Professor Yuval Nir at the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, Tel Aviv University, will investigate a machine learning-based approach for non-invasive detection of abnormal activity in deep brain regions during sleep.

The project aims to develop and validate a capability to identify abnormal brain activity associated with dementia during sleep. While the presence of paroxysmal discharges (PDs) has long been associated with brain disorders, ranging from epilepsy to traumatic brain injury and neuropsychiatric conditions, this type of abnormal brain activity often occurs in deep brain regions and in such cases it has been difficult to measure objectively without requiring invasive measurement tools.

Prof. Nir's team has developed a novel approach using machine learning to classify subtle signals detected with high-density electroencephalography (hd-EEG) and is initially applying the method to sleep data collected from elderly individuals with cognitive impairment and dementia. Moving forward, the team aims to optimize these methods for use as disease-specific biomarkers for a range of neurodegenerative conditions.

"There is currently no objective tool available with the necessary sensitivity to non-invasively detect and quantify the brain activity signatures we are investigating," said Prof. Nir, Principal Investigator for the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology at the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, Tel Aviv University. "Our aim is to combine research on brain activity during sleep with machine learning, laying the groundwork for the measurement of abnormal brain states in dementia during sleep and, ultimately, to validate biomarkers for a wide range of neurological disorders."

The project's goals include optimizing and testing detection tools on hd-EEG sleep data of early and late dementia versus healthy aged individuals, in addition to investigating the extent to which sleep PDs can be identified in different stages of neurodegeneration. In the short term, it may help identify individuals with early-stage dementia who could benefit from anti-epileptic treatments. In the long term, the research opens avenues to improve diagnosis, prognosis, drug titration, and risk-stratification in epilepsy, dementia, and a wide range of neurological and psychiatric conditions.

"We are at a unique time in neuroscience, in which our understanding of the brain from a cellular to a systems level is both contributing to and benefitting from the revolution in AI," said Josh Schulman, PhD, Chief Scientist for Corundum Neuroscience. "This project represents that synthesis and is part of Corundum's long-term strategy to support research that serves as the basis for innovative approaches to brain health."

Ramot, Tel-Aviv University's technology transfer company, is responsible for commercializing the university's intellectual property. It is supporting this initiative as part of its commitment to translating cutting-edge research into impactful technologies.

"We believe this pioneering research has the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders," said Dr. Ronen Kreizman, CEO of Ramot. "This collaboration is part of Ramot's mission to bridge academia and industry, fostering innovations that address critical healthcare challenges."

