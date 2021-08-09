Corvus Janitorial Systems Expands To Greenville-Spartanburg With Its Newest Master Franchise

GREENVILLE, S.C. and SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvus Janitorial Systems (Corvus) is pleased to announce the opening of its 21st territorial Master Franchise in the Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina metro area. Corvus of Greenville-Spartanburg will deliver commercial cleaning services using the nationally recognized Corvus brand and network of local, owner-operated franchises.

"As we continue to grow our national footprint and pursue our mission to Make Lives Better, the Greenville-Spartanburg area is a perfect match for the Corvus brand and our mission. We are excited to expand our partnership with the leadership team that purchased the territory, and I have full faith that they will thrive and impact the community at-large for the better," remarks Corvus founder and co-CEO, Mr. Justin Douglas.

Matt Mong, a long-time Corvus Master Franchise Owner, will lead Corvus of Greenville-Spartanburg as the owner-operator and Regional Director. "I couldn't be more excited to bring the Corvus System to the Greenville-Spartanburg metro area. After operating our Charlotte branch since 2015, I welcome the opportunity to expand our footprint into South Carolina. The last year and a half have really shown the importance of quality, reliable commercial cleaning and disinfecting services, and I know we can provide value to businesses of all sorts in the area," states Mr. Mong.

ABOUT CORVUS JANITORIAL SYSTEMS:

Founded in 2004, Corvus is a commercial cleaning franchisor that offers cleaning services to thousands of commercial facilities through its nationwide network of owner-operated local franchisees. Corvus has been guided by its mission to transform people and transform places by consistently delivering independence, security, and freedom to Franchisees who deliver high-quality cleaning to offices, educational buildings, medical buildings/offices, recreational centers, industrial parks, and other spaces. Corvus has been recognized as a Top Disinfection and Sanitization Company for 2021 by ManageHR Magazine. The company has 21 regional support offices across the United States with more than 1,000 franchisees. For more information regarding Corvus visit: https://corvusjanitorial.com or https://corvusjanitorial.com/franchise.

