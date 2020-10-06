Corvus Janitorial Systems Opens New Territorial Master Franchise In Nashville Bringing Leading Franchise Office Cleaning System And Industry Best Janitorial Service To The Tennessee Region

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvus Janitorial Systems ("Corvus"), a national franchisor of office and commercial cleaning businesses, is pleased to announce the launch of its 18th territorial Master Franchise, Corvus of Nashville, LLC. Corvus of Nashville will sell and support local franchisees in providing quality, reliable janitorial and office cleaning services in accordance with Corvus' established national brand. "Over the last 17 years, we have focused on earning our reputation of dependability, quality, and integrity. We are thrilled to bring those principles and values to Nashville and the Tennessee region at large, and we are very fortunate to be partnering with the highly able, and very experienced, management and investor group that purchased the territory," remarks Corvus founder and CEO Justin Douglas.

Brennan Stopnik has been appointed Regional Director of the Corvus of Nashville Master Franchise. Mr. Stopnik brings years of management, operations, and support skills to bear, having served as a Non-Commissioned Officer in the Army Airborne regiment, followed thereafter as Assistant Regional Director in Corvus' New Orleans market. "We're very excited to open our newest branch, and we feel that the combination of the heightened need for quality office cleaning and janitorial services, coupled with the explosive commercial growth of the market, has created an outstanding environment for franchisees and the company to thrive in," says Stopnik.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed what it means to be clean. When the stakes are this high, you want a partner to help reopen your doors. Corvus has developed industry-leading training programs, proprietary cleaning solutions with a proven process that we - corporate and our franchisees - are excited to stand behind in Nashville," Stopnik adds.

ABOUT CORVUS JANITORIAL SYSTEMS:

Founded in 2004, Corvus is a commercial cleaning franchisor that offers cleaning services to thousands of commercial facilities through its nationwide network of owner-operated local franchisees. Corvus has been guided by its mission to transform people and transform places by consistently delivering independence, security, and freedom to Franchisees who deliver high quality cleaning to offices, educational buildings, medical buildings/offices, recreational centers, industrial parks, and other spaces. The company has 17 regional support offices across the United States with nearly 900 franchisees. For more information regarding Corvus visit:

https://corvusjanitorial.com or https://corvusjanitorial.com/franchise for franchise information.

