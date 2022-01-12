CORVUS JANITORIAL SYSTEMS RANKED AMONG TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR'S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500®

Franchise 500® ranks Corvus #364 for its performance in unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. Tweet this

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues evolving as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of over 150 data points; the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 43-year existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Corvus' position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Corvus in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can be seen in the January/February 2022 Entrepreneur issue, available on newsstands January 11th.

ABOUT CORVUS JANITORIAL SYSTEMS:

Founded in 2004, Corvus is a commercial cleaning franchisor that offers cleaning services to thousands of commercial facilities through its nationwide network of owner-operated local franchisees. Corvus has been guided by its mission to transform people and transform places by consistently delivering independence, security, and freedom to Franchisees who deliver high-quality cleaning to offices, educational buildings, medical buildings/offices, recreational centers, industrial parks, and other spaces. The company has 20 regional support offices across the United States with more than 1,000 franchisees.

Contact: Evan Morris

Corvus Janitorial Systems

[email protected]

(312) 429-0528

SOURCE Corvus Janitorial Systems