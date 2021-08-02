Corvus Janitorial Systems Welcomes its Newest Master Franchise: Corvus of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvus Janitorial Systems (Corvus), a national franchisor of office and commercial cleaning businesses, is thrilled to announce the opening of its 20th territorial Master Franchise in San Antonio, Texas. Corvus of San Antonio , LLC. will support local, owner-operated franchises to deliver janitorial services using the nationally recognized Corvus brand and proprietary systems. "Corvus was founded in 2004, and since inception, we have remained driven by our mission to Make Lives Better. And we are eager and thrilled to extend the Corvus brand to San Antonio. We expand based on the quality of our team, and I have full confidence that San Antonio's leadership will conduct business with integrity, dependability, and a deep commitment to franchise and customer satisfaction," says founder and co-CEO, Mr. Justin Douglas.

Reed Warren, Corvus of New Orleans Account Executive, and Tommy Petagna, Corvus of New Orleans Regional Director, will lead Corvus of San Antonio. Both will act as Co-Owners, with Reed Warren serving as Regional Director. "I'm incredibly grateful and thrilled to have this opportunity to open the San Antonio market. It's a growing city, and I know there's an eager Franchisee base down there. Being a part of the New Orleans team for eight years now, I have really seen the impact Tommy and I have had on these lives. It really means a lot… And I can't express enough thanks," says the future Regional Director.

"We're super excited for Corvus to enter the state of Texas for the first time, and as well for Reed to have this opportunity. I'm beyond excited, and just know that Reed is going to replicate the success he has had in New Orleans in San Antonio," adds Mr. Petagna.

ABOUT CORVUS JANITORIAL SYSTEMS:

Founded in 2004, Corvus is a commercial cleaning franchisor that offers cleaning services to thousands of commercial facilities through its nationwide network of owner-operated local franchisees. Corvus has been guided by its mission to transform people and transform places by consistently delivering independence, security, and freedom to Franchisees who deliver high-quality cleaning to offices, educational buildings, medical buildings/offices, recreational centers, industrial parks, and other spaces. Corvus has been recognized as a Top Disinfection and Sanitization Company for 2021 by ManageHR Magazine. The company has 20 regional support offices across the United States with more than 1,000 franchisees. For more information regarding Corvus visit: https://corvusjanitorial.com or https://corvusjanitorial.com/franchise .

