Cory Watson Attorneys Awarded U.S. News "Best Law Firms" Distinction for 15th Year in a Row

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cory Watson Attorneys is proud to announce it has received top-tier rankings from the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" 2025 edition, recognizing five practice areas and marking the firm's 15th year in a row to receive this prestigious honor. These practice areas include:

National Tier 3

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Metropolitan Tier 1

Birmingham Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs



Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs



"We are truly grateful to be named one of the U.S. News 'Best Law Firms' for the 15th year in a row," said Ernest Cory, founding shareholder of Cory Watson Attorneys. "This peer-reviewed accolade highlights our dedication to legal excellence and showcases the opinions of our peers, and we are honored to accept this distinctive recognition."

Firms included in the "Best Law Firms" list are acknowledged for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers, and achieving a top-tier ranking signals a unique combination of high-quality law practice and dominant legal expertise.

For more information about Cory Watson Attorneys, please visit https://www.corywatson.com/ .

About Cory Watson Attorneys:

Cory Watson Attorneys is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, and Nashville, Tennessee. The firm has recovered more than 4 Billion for clients across the country. Cory Watson attorneys are frequently at the forefront of major class actions and multidistrict litigations involving dangerous pharmaceuticals and product liability, and are often appointed to leadership positions in national cases. Firm practice areas include Personal Injury, Product Liability, Class Action, Asbestos, Business & Commercial Litigation, Dangerous Pharmaceuticals, Defective Medical Devices, and Environmental/Toxic Torts.

