Cosaic Appoints Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth Trajectory

"As we expand our product lines into different verticals, a focus on sales strategy is key," Cosaic CEO Dan Schleifer. Tweet this

Dan Schleifer, Cosaic CEO, stated: "Remy's experience and expertise creating growth opportunities and building effective commercial teams is unparalleled. As we expand our product lines into different verticals, a CRO with a go-to-market approach and a focus on sales strategy is key."

The appointment follows a year of customer growth along both Cosaic product lines, with clients such as Pictet Asset Management, FactSet, NatWest Markets, and Charles River Development all participating in virtual events as Cosaic continues to nurture client engagement. The company's smart desktop platform, Finsemble, has tripled its client base in the past year and recently won WatersTechnology's Sell-Side Technology Award 2021 for best implementation with strategic partner, Citi. The HTML5 charting library—ChartIQ—has recently expanded its data visualization solution to include Options Analytics and Term Structure Graph for fixed income markets.

"Adding key leadership roles is integral as Cosaic prepares for its next stage of growth," says Schleifer. "The time is now to bring in a sales leader focused on the big picture, in addition to being prepared to challenge and transform the status quo."

Piazza has spent twenty years spearheading sales initiatives that lead technology companies towards triple digit revenue growth. Prior to joining Cosaic, Piazza was Chief Sales Officer of Bureau Veritas Group with a focus on expanding the company in North America. His efforts resulted in $200M of new growth.

"I'm looking forward to being part of such a fast-growing company," says Piazza. "Both the ChartIQ and Finsemble sales teams are in prime position to reach new company metrics and accelerate product expansion globally."

About Cosaic

Cosaic provides state-of-the art software for firms that want to promote ingenuity, evolve intelligently, and improve end-user efficiency. Products include ChartIQ , the world-renowned financial charting software, and Finsemble , the smart desktop platform. As a workflow solutions provider, Cosaic is revolutionizing the way people work with over 300 global customers around the world, including Yahoo! Finance, E*TRADE, Charles River, and Fidessa. Founded in 2012 as ChartIQ, Cosaic is a fast-growing firm based in Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York, London, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit https://cosaic.io.

SOURCE Cosaic

Related Links

cosaic.io

