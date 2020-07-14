Cosentino Expands Silestone Offerings With Three New Colors

Eternal Series: Following the introduction of the Silestone Eternal Series in 2017 and its expansion in 2018 and 2019, Cosentino has added to the series with Silestone Et D'Or and Silestone Et Bella. The Eternal series is the first in Silestone's offering to have veining and highlights run completely through the material, including the edges, resulting in an even more natural appearance. The two new hues bring the collection to a total of 12 colorways.

Silestone Et Bella combines the elegance and warmth of natural stone featuring grey veins and white hues, with a versatile, dramatic look for both classic and contemporary design.

combines the elegance and warmth of natural stone featuring grey veins and white hues, with a versatile, dramatic look for both classic and contemporary design. Silestone Et D'Or features soft golden veins across a bright white background fit for the most elegant spaces and is inspired by the prominent and long-lasting marble trend.

Artika Series:

Polaris, which features white veins that subtly contrast a darker gray background, joins the new Silestone Artika Series. Inspired by onyx and quartzites materials, the new series will feature natural stone looks with high translucence and purity. The new innovative hue, Polaris, presents a 3D effect and is partially translucent, which allows the color to glow when backlit.

"These innovative hues offer a contemporary, reinvented take on some of the most desired marbles and stones,'' says Massimo Ballucchi, Executive Director of Marketing – America. "Our goal is to offer the very best performance coupled with the aesthetic, making it the ideal solution for a variety of applications."

Silestone retails from $49 to $110 per square foot, depending on color, thickness and finish and is available in both polished and suede finishes. It is available at Cosentino Centers, kitchen and bath dealers and Home Depot and Lowe's stores nationwide. Silestone quartz offers a 25-year limited manufacturer's warranty. For more information, visit www.silestoneusa.com .

SOURCE Cosentino