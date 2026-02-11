Cosign Enters Evans Market to Address Renter Approval Gaps as Vacancies Rise

New Underwriting Approach Addresses Outdated Qualification Rules & Helps Fill Units

EVANS, Colo., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosign, a third-party guarantor platform designed to expand renter access while protecting property owners, has launched in Evans, as apartment vacancies rise across the market but approval barriers continue to block many local renters.

The platform is now in use at The Grand at Riverside in Evans, where property management says Cosign has helped them approve renters who can afford the monthly rent but lack a traditional cosigner, often a family member, a requirement that frequently delays or prevents approvals altogether.

Headshot of Zach Schofel, co-founder and CEO of Cosign

Following a wave of new apartment construction, vacancy rates have increased across the region and rents in Evans have largely leveled off. Still, housing access remains tight for many residents. An estimated 35–40% of renters in the area are cost-burdened, and competition remains strongest for affordable and mid-priced units rather than newer luxury apartments.

At The Grand at Riverside, management says renter demand has not slowed. Instead, they are seeing qualified applicants sidelined by outdated qualification standards that do not account for nontraditional household structures or income profiles.

"We had people applying who could afford the rent, but the only thing holding them back was not having a cosigner," said Rebecca Flores, community manager at The Grand at Riverside. "That's frustrating for everyone. Cosign gave us a way to move those renters forward without lowering our standards."

Cosign steps in as a qualified guarantor when renters do not have a cosigner, allowing properties to approve more residents while still protecting against payment risk. Property managers say the platform helps prevent units from sitting vacant due to avoidable approval issues.

Founded by real estate owners and operators, Cosign uses a data-driven underwriting model that looks beyond traditional credit scores to more accurately assess renter risk, helping property owners increase occupancy while expanding housing access.

"Evans is a good example of what happens when markets cool but approval rules don't," said Zach Schofel, co-founder and CEO of Cosign. "Cosign works with thousands of units in the MSA and over 25,000 units across the state, and we're excited to expand our presence in the area. Reception from local managers and residents has been amazing. Cosign helps properties move qualified renters forward without taking on additional risk."

For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com and follow on social media @rentwithcosign.

About Cosign

Cosign is a real estate technology company and third-party guarantor platform that bridges the gap between qualified renters and landlords. Founded by real estate professionals, Cosign's mission is to expand housing access through data-driven underwriting that considers payment behavior, not just credit scores. For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com

SOURCE Cosign