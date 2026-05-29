Cosign Launches in High Point to Help Apartments Approve Renters Stuck Outside the Traditional System

Guarantor Platform Addresses Outdated Qualification Standards in a North Carolina Market Where Workforce Renters Are Too Often Turned Away

HIGH POINT, N.C., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosign, a third-party guarantor platform designed to help qualified renters get approved while protecting property owners, has officially launched in High Point, where a large workforce renter population continues to run into qualification barriers that have little to do with their ability to pay.

Zach Schofel is the co-founder and CEO of Cosign, a third-party guarantor platform that expands properties’ renter pools, increases occupancy, and ultimately boosts NOI while broadening affordable housing access for renters.

High Point sits at the heart of the Greensboro-High Point, N.C. Metropolitan Statistical Area, a key economic hub in North Carolina roughly 50 minutes from Charlotte and about 60 minutes from Chapel Hill. According to data from CoStar, vacancy across the Greensboro market has risen to 9.5% after hitting a recent trough of 7.9% in 2025, while asking rents are up 0.5% over the past 12 months. The High Point submarket itself posted 1.6% annual asking-rent growth. That combination of elevated vacancy and continued rent pressure highlights why North Carolina operators are looking for better ways to approve renters who can pay but may not fit traditional screening criteria, particularly the steady flow of workforce renters, transplants, and young professionals the MSA attracts whose income is real but whose credit profiles don't always satisfy outdated screening standards.

Cosign steps in as a qualified third-party guarantor when renters fall short of traditional criteria and have no cosigner to rely on. The platform allows North Carolina properties to approve more applicants while maintaining full financial protections against payment default. For renters across the Greensboro-High Point MSA who need a cosigner alternative, Cosign offers a data-backed path to apartment approval without requiring a traditional cosigner.

"At Apartment Dynamics, the challenge isn't sourcing applicants, it's finding qualified ones," said Lisa Bisher, director of property management at Apartment Dynamics. "That's where Cosign, a third-party guarantor, steps in. When renters fall just below our standard qualification criteria and don't have a cosigner, Cosign allows us to confidently approve residents we might have previously declined based on credit alone. Since adding Cosign as an option, we've materially boosted occupancy while enabling our leasing team to focus more on service rather than screening barriers."

Cosign steps in as a qualified third-party guarantor when renters lack a traditional cosigner, allowing properties to approve more applicants without taking on additional payment risk. The platform serves renters who are often strong candidates on paper but need a cosigner alternative to get across the finish line: gig workers, recent transplants, and residents whose income is real but whose credit file doesn't reflect it. Founded by real estate owners and operators, Cosign uses a proprietary dynamic risk model that evaluates payment behavior and recency rather than relying solely on credit scores.

The platform is now active on more than 400,000 units in all 50 states across 3,000+ apartment communities, with North Carolina among its expanding markets in the Southeast.

"High Point has a strong workforce and real housing demand," said Zach Schofel, co-founder and CEO of Cosign. "The problem isn't the renters, it's that the tools being used to evaluate them were never built with this market in mind. Cosign gives operators like Apartment Dynamics a path to approve the people they already know can pay, without compromising their standards or their financial performance."

For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com and follow on social media @rentwithcosign.

About Cosign

Cosign is a real estate technology company and third-party guarantor platform that bridges the gap between qualified renters and landlords. Founded by real estate professionals, Cosign's mission is to expand housing access through data-driven underwriting that considers payment behavior, not just credit scores. For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com

SOURCE Cosign