Cosign Launches Across Upstate South Carolina as Qualified Renters Keep Getting Turned Away

Guarantor Platform Offers Cosigner Alternatives to Help Properties Approve More Applicants Without Adding Risk

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosign, a third-party guarantor platform designed to help qualified renters get approved while protecting property owners, has officially launched across Upstate South Carolina, addressing a persistent gap between renter demand and the outdated qualification standards blocking access.

Zach Schofel is the co-founder and CEO of Cosign, a third-party guarantor platform that expands properties’ renter pools, increases occupancy, and ultimately boosts NOI while broadening affordable housing access for renters.

As one of Upstate South Carolina's major hubs, Greenville's rental market has grown significantly in recent years, with the region undergoing a nearly two-thirds apartment inventory expansion since 2010, according to data from CoStar. Vacancy currently sits at 11.3%, while asking rents are down 0.4% year over year after several years of rapid multifamily development. At the same time, Greenville continues benefiting from strong population growth, in-migration, and economic expansion along the I-85 corridor between Charlotte and Atlanta, keeping pressure on rental demand across South Carolina. Many of those new arrivals, transplants, contractors, and young professionals drawn to the Greenville-Spartanburg MSA, earn enough to pay rent but don't fit the traditional qualification box on paper.

At its 28 communities in NOAH Property Management's portfolio, management adopted Cosign to solve exactly that problem. When renters fall just short of standard qualification criteria and have no cosigner to rely on, Cosign steps in as a qualified third-party guarantor, allowing the South Carolina properties to approve more residents while maintaining financial protections.

"At NOAH Property Management, the challenge isn't sourcing applicants, it's finding qualified ones," said Matt Foster, Co-founder of NOAH Property Management. "That's where Cosign, a third-party guarantor, steps in. When renters fall just below our standard qualification criteria and don't have a cosigner, Cosign allows us to confidently approve residents we might have previously declined based on credit alone. Since adding Cosign as an option, we've materially boosted occupancy while enabling our leasing team to focus more on service rather than screening barriers."

Founded by real estate owners and operators, Cosign uses a proprietary dynamic risk model that evaluates payment behavior and recency rather than relying solely on credit scores. For renters across South Carolina who need a cosigner alternative, including gig workers, transplants, and residents still building their credit profiles, Cosign offers a data backed path to apartment approval. The platform is active on more than 400,000 units nationwide across over 3,000 communities, with South Carolina among its growing markets in the Southeast.

"South Carolina is exactly the kind of market where Cosign delivers immediate impact," said Zach Schofel, co-founder and CEO of Cosign. "Rents have climbed. The renter profile has changed. But the qualification rules haven't kept up. Cosign gives operators like NOAH a way to say yes to more qualified renters without lowering their standards or taking on more risk."

For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com and follow on social media @rentwithcosign.

About Cosign

Cosign is a real estate technology company and third-party guarantor platform that bridges the gap between qualified renters and landlords. Founded by real estate professionals, Cosign's mission is to expand housing access through data-driven underwriting that considers payment behavior, not just credit scores. For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com

SOURCE Cosign