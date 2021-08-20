Cosmeceuticals Market to grow by USD 15.99 Billion | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The cosmeceuticals market will witness Positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Cosmeceuticals Market Players

Amway Corp.

Amway Corp. operates its business under segments- Nutrition, Beauty, Home, and Energy and Spot. The company offers wide range of cosmeceuticals products through brands such as ARTISTRY, ARTISTRY Intensive Skincare, ARTISTRY Hydra-V, and SATINIQUE.

Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf AG operates its business under segments- Consumer and Tesa. The company offers wide range of cosmeceuticals products through brands atrix, Eucerin, Florena, HIDROFUGAL, La Prairie, Labello, NIVEA, and SLEK.

Burberry Group Plc

Burberry Group Plc operates its business under segments- Retail/wholesale and Licensing. The company offers wide range of cosmeceuticals products through brand Coty.

Cosmeceuticals Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cosmeceuticals market is segmented as below:

Product

Skincare Cosmeceuticals



Haircare Cosmeceuticals



Oral Care Cosmeceuticals



Make-up Cosmeceuticals



Other Cosmeceuticals

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The cosmeceuticals market is driven by the growing premium BPC products industry. In addition, other factors such as demand for health and wellness and innovative ingredients and technologies that can benefit the health and appearance of skin are expected to trigger the cosmeceuticals market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5.55% during the forecast period.

