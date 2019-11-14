Cosmetic & Toiletry Containers Market Size Worth $38.1 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cosmetic & toiletry containers market size is expected to reach USD 38.1 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to growing consumers' inclination towards natural alternatives and rising popularity of young beauty enthusiasts to start their hand crafted products.

Large scale availability of attractive containers online have further propelled the growth of the global market. With the growing trend of online shopping, manufacturers are partnering with online retailer or are introducing their independent e-commerce sites to cater to the broad customer base. For instance, Roberts Beauty is an online channel that offer wide varieties of containers for various beauty and personal care products including cosmetics and toiletry.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global cosmetic and toiletry containers market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025, thereby reaching USD 38.1 billion by 2025

Bottle containers led the market and held over 40.0% share in 2018 on account of their easy to use and appealing features. Other containers such as jars and various shaped boxes are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period

Online distribution is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Cosmetic & Toiletry Containers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Bottles, Tubes), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cosmetic-toiletry-containers-market

In addition, consumers look for suitable storage for their personal care products such as cosmetics and toiletry, which is driving the manufacturers to offer refillable and dispensable containers. Products such as skin care lotions, toners, scrubs and creams, fragrances, hair oils, masks, and shampoos are some of the home brewed products that require appropriate storage, thereby driving the market.

General stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets significantly contribute to the demand for offline channel distribution. Introduction of the organized retail sectors has also been driving the market by providing sufficient visibility for the existing and new brands. However, growing trend of online shopping has resulted in widespread availability of these products on various e-commerce websites. This distribution channel is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Some of the common online retailers are Amazon, SavvyHomemade, Mountain Rose Herbs, LightInTheBox, The Container Store Inc., and AliExpress.

Bottles, especially plastic and glass ones, held a dominant position in the market in 2018 owing to their features such as portability, low cost production, and appealing look. Busy and hectic lifestyles have driven the consumers to prefer portable and environment friendly containers to carry their personal care products including cosmetics and toiletry. These containers not only protect the products from damage but also provide easy usage in terms of refilling and dispensing.

Asia Pacific accounted for 33.7% share of the global revenue in 2018 owing to growing trend of young beauty enthusiasts developing home crafted skincare and personal care products including cosmetics and toiletry. This region is expected to witness the highest growth in the near future owing to popularity of DIY beauty and hygiene care products, especially in India.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cosmetic and toiletry containers market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Cosmetic & Toiletry Containers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Bottles



Tubes



Others

Cosmetic & Toiletry Containers Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Offline



Online

Cosmetic & Toiletry Containers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





UK



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Middle East & Africa

