Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) Hosts Achiever Awards

Honoring Top Female Leaders Across the Beauty Industry

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 CEW Women's Leadership platform – which embodies CEW's mission to motivate, elevate, and advance female leaders in beauty – kicked off on Thursday with the annual Achiever Awards. Dotdash Meredith was the presenting sponsor of this program which serves as an inspiration for the entire industry as CEW honors and celebrates an eclectic range of female leaders with various backgrounds in beauty.

Maria Chiclana, Sarah Lee, Jenny Belknap, Andrea Harrison, Anitra Marsh, Ali Goldstein, Penny Coy, Virginia Bonofiglio, Angela Guy and Christine Chang

This year's event was comprised of the Achiever Awards, acknowledging eight leaders who are shaping the industry; the Inspiring Educator Award, honoring one woman who used her platform to create and nurture new talent; and the Catalyst for Change Award, celebrating one woman who has used her platform to drive social change.

"I am incredibly honored to celebrate these phenomenal women once again through the CEW Women's Leadership Awards," said Carlotta Jacobson, CEW President. "The Achiever Awards shine a light on the need for recognition and advancement of women in leadership. Our industry thrives on the strength of its female leaders, and it's more essential than ever to champion their remarkable contributions."

The Women's Leadership platform will continue with the Visionary Awards on May 7th – a live event in Santa Monica that celebrates women who are driving innovation and impact, and truly embody what it means to succeed in beauty.

This year's honorees included:

2024 Achiever Award Honorees:

Jenny Belknap ; SVP, Enterprise Marketing & Portfolio Strategy, North America : The Estée Lauder Companies

; SVP, Enterprise Marketing & Portfolio Strategy, : Maria Chiclana ; Chief Legal Officer & Global General Counsel: Shiseido

; Chief Legal Officer & Global General Counsel: Penny Coy ; Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Skincare, Bodycare, Haircare, Wellness: Ulta Beauty

; Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Skincare, Bodycare, Haircare, Wellness: Ali Goldstein ; President: L'Oréal Paris USA

; President: Andrea Harrison ; Former VP, Merchandising Beauty/Personal Care & Hispanic Center of Excellence: CVS Health

; Former VP, Merchandising Beauty/Personal Care & Hispanic Center of Excellence: Anitra Marsh ; VP & Chief Communications Officer: P&G Beauty

; VP & Chief Communications Officer: Christine Chang and Sarah Lee ; Co-founders and Co-CEOs: Glow Recipe

2024 Inspiring Educator Award Honoree:

Virginia Bonofiglio; Associate Chairperson, Cosmetics & Fragrance Marketing: Fashion Institute of Technology

2024 Catalyst for Change Award Honoree:

Angela Guy ; L'Oréal Global and L'Oréal USA Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Board Member; Former Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer: L'Oréal North America , L'Oréal Groupe

Sponsors include Amazon Beauty, P&G Beauty, IFF, Parfums Christian Dior, L'Oréal Groupe, The Estée Lauder Companies, Shiseido Americas, PARLUX Ltd., Presperse, KARGO, 24 Seven, Unilever, RéVive, IPSY, tarte, PRAI beauty, Camille Rose, Catch, Sephora, e.l.f. Beauty, HSN, and Jones Day. Event partners include Oracle NetSuite, Kaplow Communications, Active Concepts, and Consultancy Media.

Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) is an international organization of 9,000+ thought leaders, trendsetters, and rising stars in the beauty industry with diverse backgrounds at leading brands, indies, retailers, fragrance houses, media outlets, and suppliers. Our goal is to deliver inspiration, information via always-on programming and content that connects the beauty industry.

