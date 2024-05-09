Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) Hosts Visionary Awards

Honoring Exceptional Female Entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Central to CEW's mission, the Women's Leadership Awards embody the commitment to honoring female leadership and advancing women in the beauty industry. This two-part program ended with the first-ever Visionary Awards. This live event and cocktail party, presented by Harris Williams, honored five women who are driving innovation and impact, who possess extraordinary strategic and creative vision, and who demonstrate leadership and success in the beauty industry.

The event, which took place at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, CA, engaged attendees with an inspiring address by Keynote speaker, Nancy Twine, Founder and CEO of Briogeo Hair Care, followed by each Visionary sharing her personal journey and advice for the next generation.

"I am incredibly honored to celebrate these phenomenal women," said Carlotta Jacobson, CEW President. "The Visionary Awards exemplify and honor the women in beauty who are charting their own path and contributing to the industry personally and professionally. The beauty industry thrives when we give our female leaders the tools and encouragement to pursue their passions, along with the recognition for their remarkable contributions."

Visionaries were honored for their work in the following five categories: Leadership & Innovation, Breaking Barriers, Representation, Community & Social Impact, and Entrepreneurship & Economic Impact.

The 2024 Visionary Award honorees included:

2024 Visionary Award Honorees:

Randi Christiansen , CEO and Co-Founder; Nécessaire

, CEO and Co-Founder; Amy Liu, CEO and Founder; Tower 28

Shontay Lundy , Creator and Founder; Black Girl Sunscreen

, Creator and Founder; Donda Mullis , Founder and CMO; Raw Sugar Living

, Founder and CMO; Katherine Power , Founder and Chairperson; MERIT and Versed, Partner; Greycroft

Sponsors include Harris Williams, Amazon Beauty, Ulta Beauty, Allure Beauty Concepts, O.Berk, Presperse, 24 Seven, MANE, Anisa, Briogeo, RéVive, Oracle NetSuite, Oak Essentials, Fab Fit Fun, Kaplow Communications, Cosmoprof, MOSS, and Consultancy Media.

Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) is an international organization of 9,000+ thought leaders, trendsetters, and rising stars in the beauty industry with diverse backgrounds at leading brands, indies, retailers, fragrance houses, media outlets, and suppliers. Our goal is to deliver inspiration and information via always-on programming and content that connects the beauty industry.

