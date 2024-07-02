Cosmetic Ingredients Market size is set to grow by USD 5.79 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand for natural and organic cosmetic ingredients to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cosmetic ingredients market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.79 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.76% during the forecast period. Growing demand for natural and organic cosmetic ingredients is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing prominence of clean labeling in cosmetic formulations. However, stringent regulations poses a challenge. Key market players include Alfa Chemicals Ltd., Ashland Inc., Aston Chemicals Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, J M Huber Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Pharmacos India, Solvay SA, Symrise AG, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Surfactants, Emollients film-formers and moisturizers, Single-use additives, Carriers powders and colorants, and Others), Application (Hair care and skin care, Perfumes and fragrance, Color cosmetics, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alfa Chemicals Ltd., Ashland Inc., Aston Chemicals Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, J M Huber Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Pharmacos India, Solvay SA, Symrise AG, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The cosmetics sector is moving towards clean labeling, which involves limiting synthetic ingredients for transparency, safety, and authenticity. This trend has led to a decrease in the use of artificial and synthetic components. Vendors like Koninklijke DSM NV and BASF SE are expanding their clean-label cosmetic ingredient offerings. This focus on clean labeling is expected to boost R&D activities for the development of eco-friendly alternatives during the forecast period.

The cosmetic ingredients market is experiencing significant trends with the increasing usage of facial masks, washes, and sunscreens. These products contain various ingredients such as face masks, acids, masks, serums, oils, and water. The use of acids like hyaluronic acid and alpha hydroxy acids is prevalent in masks and washes for their hydrating and exfoliating properties. Sunscreens are essential, and they consist of coppers, peptides, and zinc oxide. The antioxidant trend is also popular, with the use of vitamin C and retinol in various cosmetic products. The market for body lotions and moisturizers is also growing, with the inclusion of essential oils and plant extracts. Overall, the cosmetic ingredients market is dynamic, with new trends emerging continually.

Market Challenges

The cosmetic ingredients market is subject to rigorous regulations in major markets like the US, EU member states, and Australia . In the US, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) enforces safety standards under the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. The FDA mandates product safety, organic labeling, and prohibited ingredient lists. The Personal Care Products Safety Act of 2019 further enhances transparency and monitoring. Similar regulations exist in the EU (Regulation EC No. 1223/2009) and Australia (National Industrial Chemicals Notification and Assessment Scheme). Non-compliance can lead to penalties and legal action, restricting market growth.

. In the US, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) enforces safety standards under the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. The FDA mandates product safety, organic labeling, and prohibited ingredient lists. The Personal Care Products Safety Act of 2019 further enhances transparency and monitoring. Similar regulations exist in the EU (Regulation EC No. 1223/2009) and (National Industrial Chemicals Notification and Assessment Scheme). Non-compliance can lead to penalties and legal action, restricting market growth. The Cosmetic Ingredients Market faces several challenges in the body lotions and moisturizers sector. The use of certain ingredients, such as preservatives and perfumes, can be harmful if not used correctly. Regulations, like those for cosmetics in the European Union, require clear labeling and safety assessments. Thickeners and emulsifiers are essential for product consistency, but can be difficult to source sustainably. Consumers demand natural and organic ingredients, which can be costly and challenging to produce at scale. Producers must balance these challenges with the need to create effective and affordable products. The trend towards plant-based and clean label cosmetics adds complexity to the market, requiring ongoing research and innovation.

Segment Overview

This cosmetic ingredients market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Surfactants

1.2 Emollients film-formers and moisturizers

1.3 Single-use additives

1.4 Carriers powders and colorants

1.5 Others Application 2.1 Hair care and skin care

2.2 Perfumes and fragrance

2.3 Color cosmetics

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Surfactants- The cosmetic ingredients market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for high-quality products. Key players in the industry are focusing on innovation and sustainability to meet this demand. Natural and organic ingredients are gaining popularity, with companies investing in research and development to source and produce these materials. The market is expected to reach significant value by 2025, driven by factors such as rising disposable income and increasing awareness of personal grooming. Companies are also prioritizing regulatory compliance to ensure product safety and consumer trust.

Research Analysis

The Cosmetic Ingredients Market encompasses a wide range of elements used in the production of various beauty and personal care products. These include, but are not limited to, body lotions, eyeliners, lipsticks, moisturizers, and water. Preservatives, emulsifiers, thickeners, lubricants, pigments, perfumes, and natural sources such as plants are essential components in this market. The demand for cosmetic ingredients is driven by consumer awareness and urbanization, leading to an increased focus on green cosmetics and the use of natural sources. Anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties are desirable features in many cosmetic ingredients, contributing to the market's growth. The market also includes skincare products, body care products, oral care products like toothpaste, and various textures and appearances to cater to diverse consumer preferences. However, the use of dangerous chemicals remains a concern, necessitating ongoing research and development for safer alternatives.

Market Research Overview

The Cosmetic Ingredients Market encompasses a wide range of substances used in the production of personal care and beauty products. These ingredients include but are not limited to emulsifiers, preservatives, pigments, and surfactants. The market is driven by various factors such as increasing consumer awareness, growing demand for natural and organic products, and technological advancements in cosmetic formulations. The global cosmetic ingredients industry is segmented by product type, application, and region. Major product types include natural, synthetic, and specialty ingredients. Applications include skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, and oral care. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing consumer preferences for high-performance and eco-friendly cosmetic products. Additionally, the market is witnessing a trend towards the use of functional ingredients that offer additional benefits beyond basic cosmetic functions. The use of advanced technologies such as nanotechnology and biotechnology is also expected to drive market growth. Overall, the cosmetic ingredients market presents significant opportunities for growth and innovation in the personal care and beauty industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Surfactants



Emollients Film-formers And Moisturizers



Single-use Additives



Carriers Powders And Colorants



Others

Application

Hair Care And Skin Care



Perfumes And Fragrance



Color Cosmetics



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

