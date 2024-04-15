Cosmetic Ingredients Market size to record USD 4.88 billion growth from 2023-2027, Growing prominence of clean labeling in cosmetic formulations is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cosmetic ingredients market size is estimated to grow by USD 4888.02 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.08% during the forecast period. The cosmetics industry is shifting towards clean labeling, with a focus on natural and organic ingredients. Key players like Koninklijke DSM NV and BASF SE expand their portfolios of clean-label cosmetic ingredients. Products such as face washes, sunscreens, masks, serums, oils, and lotions use natural sources like plants for anti-oxidants, Alpha/Beta hydroxy acids, Retinol, and more. Natural alternatives replace synthetic preservatives, emulsifiers, thickeners, lubricants, pigments, and perfumes.

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

The cosmetic ingredients market is witnessing a shift towards clean labeling, with an emphasis on natural sources for Face washes, Sunscreens, Face masks, Serums or oils, and other personal care products. Alpha hydroxy acids, Beta hydroxy acids, Retinol, Hydroquinone, Copper peptide, and Kojic acid are among the naturally derived ingredients gaining popularity. Vendors like Koninklijke DSM NV and BASF SE are expanding their portfolios to cater to Skin problems such as Acne, Hair issues including Hair loss, Split ends, Dandruff, and Premature greying. Natural sources like Plants are being explored for Anti oxidant properties, while Water, Preservatives, Emulsifiers, Thickeners, Lubricants, Pigments, Perfumes continue to be essential components. The market is innovating with ingredients from various sources to address diverse cosmetic needs.

Addressing Challenges:

The cosmetic ingredients market encompasses a wide range of products, including body lotions, eyeliners, lipsticks, and moisturizers. These items contain various components such as water, preservatives, emulsifiers, thickeners, lubricants, pigments, perfumes, and natural sources like plants. The FDA and other regulatory bodies strictly oversee the industry, ensuring the safety of ingredients in items like lipsticks and body lotions. Consumer awareness and urbanization have led to a growing demand for green cosmetics, derived from natural sources. Natural cosmetic ingredients, such as vitamins, fatty acids, antioxidants, and plant extracts, offer benefits like anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties. However, some dangerous chemicals, such as sodium lauryl sulfate and propylene glycol, have raised concerns due to their hazardous effects, including chapped skin, periodontal disease, and potential links to cancer. Emulsifiers, thickeners, and stabilizers extend the shelf life of skincare and body care products. Meanwhile, preservatives maintain product quality and prevent bacterial growth. Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents enhance texture and appearance. The cosmetic ingredients market continues to evolve, balancing the need for effective, high-performing products with consumer health and safety concerns.

Analyst Review

The Cosmetic Ingredients Market encompasses a wide range of substances used in the production of various beauty and personal care products. These include Body Lotions, Eyeliners, Lipsticks, Moisturizers, and more. Water is a common ingredient, while Preservatives, Emulsifiers, Thickeners, Lubricants, Pigments, Perfumes, and Natural Sources such as Plants are essential components. Consumer awareness regarding the use of dangerous chemicals in cosmetics has led to a growing demand for Natural Cosmetic Ingredients. Anti-oxidant and Anti-inflammatory properties are desirable in skincare and body care products. Thickening and Moisturizing agents enhance Texture and Appearance. Green Cosmetics, which prioritize the use of natural and sustainable ingredients, are gaining popularity. Urbanization and increasing disposable income have fueled the market growth. Oral care products like Toothpaste also rely on Cosmetic Ingredients for their production.

Market Overview

The Cosmetic Ingredients Market encompasses a wide range of products and substances used in the production of personal care and beauty items. Bodies, lotions, eyeshadows, lipsticks, moisturizers, and perfumes are just a few examples of cosmetic products that rely on a diverse array of ingredients. These include but are not limited to: antioxidants, cancers, emulsifiers, essential oils, emulsifiers, lipids, pigments, preservatives, surfactants, texturizers, and various other chemicals. Thickeners, chelating agents, and colorants are also commonly used in cosmetic ingredients. The market for these ingredients is significant, with global sales projected to reach billions of dollars in the coming years. Consumers seek out cosmetic ingredients that are safe, effective, and natural, driving innovation and research in this field. Producers must ensure that their ingredients meet regulatory requirements and consumer demands for quality and sustainability. The cosmetic industry is a dynamic and evolving market, with new ingredients and technologies constantly emerging to meet the changing needs of consumers.

Key Companies:

Cosmetic Ingredients Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Cosmetic Ingredients Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alfa Chemicals Ltd., Ashland Inc., Aston Chemicals Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, J M Huber Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Pharmacos India, Solvay SA, Symrise AG, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Wacker Chemie AG

