Cosmetic oil market size to grow by USD 1,867.37 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cosmetic oil market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,867.37 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period

Global cosmetic oil market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Oil Market 2023-2027

AETHOS Essential Oils - The company offers essential oils such as lavender essential oils, Eucalyptus oil, peppermint oil, lemon essential oil, orange essential oil, tea tree essential oil, cedarwood essential oil, and rosemary oil.

AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc. - The company offers cosmetic oil in the form of essential cleansing oil.

Beiersdorf AG - The company offers cosmetic oils such as palm kernel oil.

CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers cosmetic oils such as facial oil with jasmine extract.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global cosmetic oil market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer cosmetic oil in the market are AETHOS Essential Oils, AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Bramble Berry Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Farsali, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Khadi Natural, L Brands Inc., LG Corp., LOreal SA, Sanghvi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Sophim, The Body Shop International Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Uncle Harrys Natural Products, and Unilever PLC and others.

Vendors compete on the basis of price and quality. Due to intense competition in the market, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Key vendors focus on expanding their market share through acquisitions and increasing sales by offering new products in the market.

Global cosmetic oil market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global cosmetic oil market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and source (vegetable oil and mineral oil).

The offline segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are the two major offline distribution channels of cosmetic oil, which eases the purchasing process. Consumers can choose from a wide variety of products in retail stores based on factors such as price and quality. The ease of availability of products across platforms and the easy accessibility of outlets are expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global cosmetic oil market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cosmetic oil market.

APAC is estimated to account for 53% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the increasing awareness among consumers about the side effects of harmful substances used in cosmetics products, such as synthetic chemicals. Consumers in the region are becoming aware of the skincare benefits of cosmetic oil, which is increasing its adoption. These factors will fuel the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Global cosmetic oil market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetics is driving the market growth. Organic cosmetic oils are made from natural and organic ingredients such as plant extracts and natural oils. Other natural ingredients include aloe vera, sea salt, jojoba seed oil, apricot kernel oil, beeswax, almond oil, coconut oil, and avocado oil. Hence, manufacturers of cosmetic oils are focusing on organic cosmetic oils. The expansion of product lines would help vendors differentiate their offerings. These oils adhere to high purity standards set by various regulatory bodies. This, in turn, will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The emergence of bio-oil is a key trend in the market. Bio-oils include mineral oil, sunflower seed oil, rosemary oil, chamomile oil, lavender oil, vitamin E, marigold extract, and soybean oil. These ingredients keep the skin smooth and tone the aging skin on the face and body. Plant-based oils can also cosmetically reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Such factors will increase the demand for bio-oils, which, in turn, is expected to support the growth of the global cosmetic oil market during the forecast period

Major challenges - The increasing availability of counterfeit products is challenging the market growth. Customers face difficulties in distinguishing genuine products from counterfeit ones. The growing penetration of e-commerce has further propelled the sales of counterfeit cosmetic products. The low pricing of counterfeit products further fuels their demand. Thus, the increasing number of counterfeit products will have an adverse impact on the sales and pricing strategies of genuine vendors. As a result, global players are compelled to reduce the prices of their products, which lowers their profit margins. Therefore, the increasing availability of counterfeit products will negatively impact the growth of the global cosmetic oil market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this cosmetic oil market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cosmetic oil market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cosmetic oil market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cosmetic oil market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetic oil market vendors

The cosmetic skin care market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.72% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 79.37 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (face skincare products, body skincare products, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The cosmetic serum market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,394.77 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (hair care serum, skin, and sun care serum), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Cosmetic Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,867.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AETHOS Essential Oils, AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Bramble Berry Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Farsali, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Khadi Natural, L Brands Inc., LG Corp., LOreal SA, Sanghvi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Sophim, The Body Shop International Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Uncle Harrys Natural Products, and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cosmetic oil market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cosmetic oil market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Source Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Source Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Source

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Source



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Source

7.3 Vegetable oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Vegetable oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Vegetable oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Vegetable oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Vegetable oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Mineral oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Mineral oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Mineral oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Mineral oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Mineral oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Source ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AETHOS Essential Oils

Exhibit 108: AETHOS Essential Oils - Overview



Exhibit 109: AETHOS Essential Oils - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: AETHOS Essential Oils - Key offerings

12.4 AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc.

Exhibit 111: AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Beiersdorf AG

Exhibit 116: Beiersdorf AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Beiersdorf AG - Key news



Exhibit 119: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

12.6 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 121: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Farsali

Exhibit 125: Farsali - Overview



Exhibit 126: Farsali - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Farsali - Key offerings

12.8 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 128: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 129: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 131: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.9 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 133: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 L Brands Inc.

Exhibit 137: L Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: L Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: L Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: L Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 LG Corp.

Exhibit 141: LG Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: LG Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: LG Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: LG Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 LOreal SA

Exhibit 145: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 146: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 147: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 148: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: LOreal SA - Segment focus

12.13 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Sophim

Exhibit 153: Sophim - Overview



Exhibit 154: Sophim - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Sophim - Key offerings

12.15 The Body Shop International Ltd.

Exhibit 156: The Body Shop International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: The Body Shop International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: The Body Shop International Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 159: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 160: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 162: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 164: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 165: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 167: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

