Cosmetic Physician Partners Announces Allegro MedSpa & Plastic Surgery Associates' New Facility and Revolutionary Emsella Treatment

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegro MedSpa and Plastic Surgery Associates officially opened their new state-of-the-art facility on December 1, 2025, located at 280 Mission Blvd, 2nd Floor, Sonoma County, CA. Led by Drs. Furnas, Canales, and Culbertson, the expanded clinic nearly doubles treatment capacity and combines a modern aesthetic with cutting-edge technology—including Emsella, a revolutionary, non-invasive device that strengthens pelvic floor muscles, improves nerve control, and enhances overall patient wellness.

In celebration of the new facility, Allegro MedSpa & Plastic Surgery Associates will host a grand opening event featuring a ribbon cutting, raffles, live demonstrations, libations, light bites, and more, welcoming the community to experience the space firsthand.

"This has been a vision for some time," said Dr. Canales. "With CPP's support, we've created a facility that benefits both patients and practitioners, ensuring access to the latest technology and an exceptional experience."

"The launch of Allegro MedSpa's new facility is a major milestone," said Daniel Schacter, CEO of CPP. "The expanded space allows us to enhance our services, accommodate more patients, and continue delivering innovative, best-in-class treatments."

About Allegro MedSpa & Plastic Surgery Associates

Since 2006, Allegro MedSpa has offered the most advanced aesthetic treatments in the North Bay, earning Allergan's Black Diamond status for nine consecutive years. Plastic Surgery Associates, led by Drs. Furnas, Canales, and Culbertson, brings over 50 years of combined experience and more than 10,000 procedures performed, fulfilling their mission to enhance patients' lives with expert care and compassion.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners

Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP) is a physician-led platform supporting the growth of top-tier aesthetic practices across the U.S. Through centralized services and clinical collaboration, CPP empowers its partners to deliver outstanding outcomes and exceptional patient experiences.

