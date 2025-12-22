Cosmetic Physician Partners Welcomes AdmireMD's New Arcadia Location with Grand Opening on January 15

PHOENIX, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP) is proud to announce the expansion of AdmireMD Plastic Surgery + Skin Clinic with the grand opening of its newest location, AdmireMD Skin + Wellness Arcadia. The celebration will take place on Thursday, January 15, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 4280 E. Camelback Road, Suite 150, Phoenix, AZ 85018.

This milestone marks AdmireMD's second location and reflects CPP's continued commitment to supporting leading aesthetic practices as they deliver exceptional, patient-focused care.

Guests are invited to celebrate the new Arcadia location, meet Dr. Anthony Admire and his expert team, and explore a thoughtfully designed space dedicated to luxury, wellness, and personalized aesthetic care. The grand opening will feature special offerings and community experiences that highlight AdmireMD's dedication to beauty, confidence, and overall wellness.

"We are thrilled to bring AdmireMD's signature blend of artistry and medical expertise to the Arcadia community," said Dr. Anthony A. Admire, MD, FACS, founder of AdmireMD. "Our goal is to help patients look and feel their best, and this new location allows us to serve even more people."

About AdmireMD

Founded by Dr. Anthony A. Admire, MD, FACS, AdmireMD Plastic Surgery + Skin Clinic is a leading destination for aesthetic medicine and advanced skincare in Arizona. The practice has been recognized multiple times among PHOENIX magazine's Top Doctors and is known for combining medical expertise with highly personalized treatment plans. AdmireMD now serves patients in both Scottsdale and Arcadia. Learn more at www.admireplasticsurgery.com.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners

Cosmetic Physician Partners is building the premier network of medical aesthetic clinics across the United States, designed for the long-term benefit of its partners, patients, and employees. Through centralized services and clinical collaboration, CPP empowers its partners to deliver outstanding outcomes and exceptional patient experiences.

