CPP Announces Partnership with Silva MD Anti-Aging & Wellness

CHULA VISTA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP), the nation's premier network of medical aesthetic clinics, today announced its partnership with Silva MD Anti-Aging & Wellness, founded and led by Melinda Silva, MD, ABAARM, FAARM, a Board-Certified Physician in Integrative and Regenerative Medicine.

Located in Chula Vista, California, Silva MD Anti-Aging & Wellness is known for its bold, patient-first approach to health optimization, hormone therapy, and functional medicine. With more than 28 years of clinical experience, Dr. Melinda Silva has built a trusted practice dedicated to longevity—empowering patients to age gracefully and strong through personalized, evidence-based care that protects vitality, strength, and independence for life.

"Dr. Silva brings a powerful, wellness-first approach to medicine that reflects where our industry is headed," said Daniel Schacter, President of Cosmetic Physician Partners. "Her experience, clinical depth, and patient-first mindset make her an incredible addition to CPP."

Dr. Silva added, "This partnership allows me to expand our impact without compromising the heart of our mission. At Silva MD, we believe longevity medicine should be rooted in compassion, driven by science, and delivered with integrity. Joining CPP gives us the infrastructure to grow while remaining deeply committed to personalized, whole-person care."

This partnership underscores CPP's continued focus on aligning with physician leaders who are shaping the future of aesthetics and wellness through innovation, education, and patient-first care.

About Silva MD Anti-Aging & Wellness

Founded by Dr. Melinda Silva, Silva MD Anti-Aging & Wellness is a premier, patient-first integrative wellness and aesthetic practice based in Chula Vista, California, blending evidence-based medicine with functional and regenerative therapies to optimize hormones, restore vitality, and elevate longevity—now expanding into Pacific Beach to bring its signature model of longevity care to a broader San Diego community. Learn more at drmelindasilva.com

About Cosmetic Physician Partners

Cosmetic Physician Partners is building the premier network of medical aesthetic clinics across the U.S., designed for the long-term benefit of its partners, clients, and employees. Through centralized services and clinical collaboration, CPP empowers its partners to deliver outstanding outcomes and patient experiences.

