Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 6.73 billion from 2022 to 2027, Rest of the World to occupy 26% market share, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market is set to grow by USD 6.73 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 9.74% during the forecast period. During the forecast period, Rest of World (ROW) is expected to drive 26% of global market growth. In 2022, North America, led by the US, dominated market revenue, with a robust presence of vendors offering cosmetic surgical and non-surgical products. The US leads with a diverse product range, fostering market expansion. Canada follows suit with rising vendor numbers and heightened awareness, supported by organizations like The Canadian Society of Plastic Surgeons. This increased awareness is set to drive demand for cosmetic surgery products and devices in the country, aligning with global market growth projections. Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,731.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Rest of World (ROW) at 26% Key countries US, Brazil, Turkey, Germany, and Japan

Growing incidence of medical conditions that require cosmetic procedures

The demand for cosmetic surgeries has been increasing rapidly, particularly among people with medical conditions like obesity, who are looking to eliminate unwanted body fat and improve their body shape. With the rising incidence of obesity worldwide, surgical procedures like liposuction have become more popular. Many people choose liposuction to achieve sustained weight loss, improve or resolve obesity-related complications, and achieve a trim body and athletic look. Liposuction is the most commonly used treatment, involving the removal of excess fat through a cannula. The growing trend of cosmetic procedures among people with medical conditions like obesity has contributed to the expansion of the global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

The rise in demand for cosmetic procedures globally has led to an increase in the number of cosmetic surgeons and hospitals specializing in cosmetic surgery.

Cosmetic implant surgery carries risks that may lead to complications and undesirable outcomes.

Market Segmentation

The market share growth by the non-surgical procedures segment will be significant during the forecast period. Non-surgical procedures refer to treatments that do not involve surgical incisions or invasive techniques. These procedures include injectables, dermal fillers, skin rejuvenation products, cellulite treatment products, hair removal products, and non-surgical fat reduction products. The popularity of non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures is on the rise because they cause less damage to the body compared to traditional invasive procedures. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Analyst Review

The Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing demand for aesthetic treatments. Manufacturers like AbbVie Inc. and Allergen Aesthetics are at the forefront, offering technologically advanced products such as Coolsculpting Elite for non-invasive body contouring utilizing fat-freezing technology. These devices, along with innovative applicators from companies like Cutera and AviClear, are approved by regulatory bodies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). With a surge in interest globally, even in developing countries, the market encompasses a wide range of surgical and non-surgical procedures, including plastic surgery treatments, soft tissue fillers, Botox injections, and acne treatment. As per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), revenue shares indicate a thriving industry focused on enhancing aesthetics and well-being.

The Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market is witnessing rapid growth driven by a desire for flawless physical appearance and instant results. Technologies like the PicoSure Pro device are revolutionizing skin revitalization, addressing unwanted pigmentation with minimal pain. Procedures such as jawline improvement and nose reshaping are increasingly popular across age groups, with the Juvéderm filler range catering to diverse needs. Breast augmentation and liposuction remain in demand, reflecting the influence of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) guidelines. Gender trends vary across regions like North America and the Asia Pacific, impacting mergers & acquisitions and product launches in the sector. Cost considerations drive market dynamics, making innovation a cynosure for growth. View Sample Report

