Cosmetics products market in France to grow by USD 2.48 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Growing population in the age group of 30 to 50 years drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cosmetics products market in France size is estimated to increase by USD 2.48 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.27%. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Cosmetics products market in France – Company Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cosmetics Products Market in France
Company Landscape - The global cosmetics products market in France is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer cosmetics products in France in the market are Amorepacific Group Inc., Amway Corp., Caudalie International SE, Christian Louboutin LLC, Embryolisse, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LABORATOIRES FILORGA COSMETIQUES, LOccitane Groupe S.A., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., maxingvest AG, Oriflame Holding AG, PUIG S.L., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Yves Rocher and others.

What's New? -

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Company Offerings -

  • Christian Louboutin LLC - The company offers cosmetic products in France such as Rococotte, Bronze Eloise and Rouge Follies.
  • LOreal SA - The company offers cosmetic products in France under the brands such as La Roche Posay, Vichy and CeraVe.
  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - The company offers cosmetics products in France under the brand Benefit cosmetics.
Cosmetics Products Market In France - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This cosmetics products market in France research report extensively covers cosmetics products market segmentation in France by Distribution channel (Offline and Online), and Product Type (Skincare products, Haircare products, Color cosmetics, and Fragrances and deodorants).

  • The skincare products segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is the largest product segment in the cosmetic products market in France. The market segment growth can be attributed to increased awareness and consciousness about skincare among customers. Nowadays, customers are willing to spend more on premium skincare products. Also, the market is expected to grow at a steady pace over the next five years as skin care product manufacturers are making concerted efforts toward product innovation and new product launches to attract more customers.

Cosmetics Products Market In France – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - 

The growing population in the age group of 30 to 50 years drives the cosmetics products market in France.

Key Trends - 

The growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals is a emerging cosmetics products market trend. There is a shift from chemical-based cosmetics to organic or chemical-free cosmetics. This is because chemical-free cosmetics and cosmeceuticals are gaining popularity.

These products are free from toxic compounds that are harsh on the skin, or they contain biologically active compounds that offer medicinal benefits for the skin. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the cosmetics products market in France during the forecast period.

Major challenges - 

The growing price wars among market vendors challenge the growth of the cosmetics products market in France.

Cosmetics Products Market In France Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.27%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.48 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.84

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Amorepacific Group Inc., Amway Corp., Caudalie International SE, Christian Louboutin LLC, Embryolisse, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LABORATOIRES FILORGA COSMETIQUES, LOccitane Groupe S.A., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., maxingvest AG, Oriflame Holding AG, PUIG S.L., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Yves Rocher

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

