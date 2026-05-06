Postal Service Mailing and Shipping Awards Presented at NPF

Companies recognized for excellence and innovation at annual industry event

PHOENIX, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today USPS presented its 2026 Partnership for Excellence Awards to several recipients on the final day of the National Postal Forum, the mailing and shipping industry's largest annual conference. These awards recognize companies that have made significant contributions to the industry through forward-thinking and innovative practices.

Selected by the Postmaster General and the USPS executive leadership team, the winners are companies that have successfully collaborated with USPS to enhance the value of mail and package services delivered every day. Awards were presented in five categories: Mailer of the Year, Mail Service Provider of the Year, Shipping Innovator of the Year, Carrier of the Year, and Supplier of the Year.

The Mailer of the Year Award recognizes companies that have made a significant contribution to the industry with forward-thinking and innovative practices and that have taken steps to implement new technologies and best practices to maximize efficiencies in creating, printing and sorting mail, managing address lists, increasing response rates, and managing mailing operations.

The winner of this award is Progressive, one of the largest auto insurers in the United States and a leading provider of personal and commercial insurance solutions. Founded in 1937 and headquartered in Mayfield Village, OH, Progressive offers a wide range of insurance products, including auto, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, boat, commercial vehicle, and home insurance through select partners. It has built its reputation on innovation, customer choice, and ease of doing business. Progressive's goal is straightforward: help people move forward.

The Mail Service Provider of the Year Award recognizes companies that have demonstrated excellence in various facets of mail management, including First-Class Mail and Marketing Mail campaigns and have implemented new technologies and best practices to enhance mail effectiveness.

The winner of this award is Postal Center International (PCI), a leading mail service provider specializing in the commingling of First-Class Mail and the delivery of mission-critical communications for enterprise clients across the United States. With more than four decades of experience and a national network of four strategically located facilities in the Southwest, Northeast, Midwest, and West supported by its national headquarters in Weston, FL, PCI delivers a disciplined approach to operational excellence, providing secure, compliant, and high-performance mail solutions. The company's commitment to continuous improvement and a client-first partnership has positioned PCI as a trusted partner for organizations operating in highly regulated environments where accuracy and accountability are critical.

The Shipping Innovator of the Year Award recognizes outstanding contributions by companies that spur innovation with the USPS and have leveraged postal products and services to achieve outstanding results.

The winner of this award is Kohl's, a leading omnichannel retailer built on a foundation that combines great brands, incredible value and convenience for its customers. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver against its long-term strategy and its purpose to take care of families' realest moments. Kohl's serves millions of families in its more than 1,100 stores in 49 states, online, and through the Kohl's App. With a large national footprint, Kohl's is committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

The Carrier of the Year Award recognizes carriers that demonstrate elite performance and a commitment to collaborative partnership. Recipients exhibit superior safety performance, GPS compliance, and on-time delivery. The award ultimately honors a partner that demonstrates financial stability, operational resilience, and alignment with the USPS transportation network.

The winner of this award is J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., one of the largest supply chain providers in North America. With headquarters in Lowell, Arkansas, J.B. Hunt is known for its industry-leading operational excellence, mode-neutral approach, and vast transportation network. The company helps customers, including USPS, improve efficiency, resilience, and supply chain visibility. With a vision to create the most efficient transportation network in North America, J.B. Hunt's industry-leading solutions generate value for customers by eliminating waste, reducing costs, and enhancing supply chain visibility.

The Supplier of the Year Award recognizes a USPS supplier who demonstrates process innovation and contract compliance while providing exceptional quality and on-time delivery performance.

The winner of this award is Intralox, a leading equipment provider dedicated to creating economic value for customers by solving some of the material handling industry's toughest challenges. Renowned for innovation, Intralox offers an extensive portfolio of solutions powered by Activated Roller Belt (ARB) technology, which delivers enhanced technical performance, reliability, and simplicity for easy installation and maintenance across a diverse range of applications. Trusted globally by both integrators and end users, and with thousands of installations worldwide, Intralox is recognized for its steadfast commitment to technical excellence and the creation of lasting customer value.

The National Postal Forum and USPS congratulate all award winners. We appreciate the partnership with our winners, whose commitment to innovation continues to drive growth and deliver results across the industry.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

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Contact: Felicia Lott

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SOURCE U.S. Postal Service