Cosmo Prof Debuts a New Virtual Event to Address Stylist Education on Blonding and Bonding

DENTON, Texas, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmo Prof, the leading distributor of professional beauty products and education, is thrilled to host Iconic Blonde on July 17, 2023. This is Cosmo Prof's first-ever blonding and bonding focused virtual event. The distributor has established a new industry standard for quality and meaningful education to support professionals as their appetite for knowledge and training continues to grow.

In recent years, the blonding process has seen exponential growth in the products and techniques available to provide versatile looks, protection during the process, and aftercare to keep hair healthy. As industry trends evolve, stylists continue to seek education to keep their services competitive, which Cosmo Prof has supported in past virtual events by issuing over 13,000 Continuing Education (CEU) certificates. With the rising demand for diverse blonding options, Iconic Blonde fills a crucial gap in the market for licensed professionals. The curriculum has been meticulously designed to incorporate top experts from industry-leading brands such as amika, Joico, Moroccanoil, Nu Standard, OLAPLEX, Pravana, Rusk, and WELLA. Each will join the event to share their latest products, unique insights into new blonding techniques, and the importance of bonding. Classes will include topics such as:

Matrix, Blonde Genius: Blonding is not one-size-fits-all. Educators will review classic and modern blonding formulas, tips, and techniques for creating envious blondes. Stylists will learn about common blonding mistakes and how to avoid them.

Blonding is not one-size-fits-all. Educators will review classic and modern blonding formulas, tips, and techniques for creating envious blondes. Stylists will learn about common blonding mistakes and how to avoid them. Ouidad, Carefully Colored Curls: A simplified approach to providing clients an introduction to blonding while preserving the integrity of their curls. Attendees will learn how to properly prescribe Ouidad Home Care and treatments.

A simplified approach to providing clients an introduction to blonding while preserving the integrity of their curls. Attendees will learn how to properly prescribe Ouidad Home Care and treatments. Nu Standard , Restoring Hair Wellness for Traumatized Blondes: Maintaining the hair's health after the stress of the blonding process is challenging, especially for textured hair. Professionals will learn how the Hydrasilk Hydrating Bond System can level up their hair care services through a wellness bonding experience for eager clients seeking healthier-looking blonde curls.

"As we enter our first year with Iconic Blonde, we are excited to create a new legacy event that will tie into our other impactful education moments, such as Color the World and World of Texture — which both saw high attendance this past year. The blonding and bonding categories are growing rapidly. We want to equip stylists with the knowledge, tools, and the latest techniques to hone their skills," shared April Holt, Group Vice President of Cosmo Prof Stores.

Iconic Blonde will be hosted by two of Cosmo Prof's Artistic Team Members, Presley Poe ( @presleypoe ) and Jon Carlos De La Cruz ( @joncarlosdelacruz ), both specialists when it comes to creative hair coloring and style transformations. They will be joined by special guest, WELLA Hair Ambassador and Stylist Briana Cisneros ( @brianacisneros ), who has over 18+ years of experience in the hairstyling industry and is known for making an impact through her technical mastery and unique artistic approach.

Iconic Blonde is shaping up to be the fastest-selling virtual event Cosmo Prof has hosted, with ticket sales already reaching record-breaking numbers. In certain states, attendance of select classes will provide professionals the ability to earn valuable Continuing Education (CEU) Hours. Also, stylists have access to the curriculum two weeks after the event. Professionals can learn more about Iconic Blonde and register through July 16th by visiting CosmoProfBeauty.com/Iconic-Blonde .

