Cosmos Labs Acquires Mintscan and Forms Cosmos Labs Korea to Advance the Ecosystem's Core Infrastructure

The acquisition unites the ecosystem's critical shared infrastructure under a single operator and anchors Cosmos's public goods mandate in the country where ATOM first achieved network effects

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmos Labs, the company behind the Cosmos digital ledger technology and interoperability solutions, today announced the acquisition of the Mintscan product suite and the formation of Cosmos Labs Korea Co., Ltd. (CLK), a Seoul-based subsidiary that will take on stewardship of four of the ecosystem's most critical infrastructure components: Skip:Go, IBC Eureka, Mintscan, and the Cosmos Hub. These tools form the connective tissue of the Cosmos ecosystem, which is anchored by the Cosmos Hub and its native token, ATOM.

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This business expansion brings these critical infrastructure components under a single, accountable operator for the first time, positioning Cosmos Labs to pursue its enterprise and public ecosystem infrastructure mandates in parallel.

Cosmos pioneered sovereign, interoperable, proof-of-stake chains, but to capture the opportunity around interoperability and institutional adoption at scale, it needs institutional-grade stewardship.

"The team joining us today has been building in Cosmos for eight years and shares our conviction about where the ecosystem can go from here," said Barry Plunkett, Co-CEO of Cosmos Labs. "We are excited to welcome them and to take on the opportunity to accelerate Cosmos' roadmap together."

Bringing Mintscan and Skip:Go under one roof enables the integration of explorers, indexers, APIs, and routing into a single, supportable platform. The result is a cleaner offering for both institutional and ecosystem deployments, and reinforces the Cosmos Hub and ATOM's central role in providing blockchain services.

Seoul is the natural home for this effort. Korea is ATOM's most decisive market, where the Cosmos story first achieved network effects, and it is a regional hub for institutional finance and on-chain innovation. The principals joining CLK have been contributing to Cosmos for almost a decade.

"There is both practical and poetic logic to Seoul as the home of this effort. More than a regional market, Korea has been the center of gravity for the Cosmos story from the beginning," said Una Yu, Managing Director of CLK. "This deal gives Cosmos long-term presence to build on that legacy, and the confidence for enterprises and developers to build on the interoperable vision it represents."

The acquisition is also a deliberate move to support the ecosystem's critical infrastructure: bringing a premium infrastructure asset and the ecosystem's most capable infrastructure team under cohesive stewardship at a moment when market conditions made it possible.

"Through this acquisition, we are building the capacity to execute multiple priorities across the Cosmos Hub in parallel," said Yongjoo Jung, Head of Engineering at CLK. "We're strengthening our talent pool to respond to rapid market changes and building an engineering organization that can deliver on evolving needs quickly and effectively."

With this new team in place, Cosmos Labs will advance two priorities simultaneously: accelerating the Cosmos Hub product roadmap and continuing the enterprise go-to-market motion the company has been building over the past year.

"Our interoperable product vision for the Cosmos Hub and the ecosystem's infrastructure is ambitious, spanning across dozens of chains via IBC," said Robert Renier, Ecosystem Lead at Cosmos Labs. "Having a dedicated, accountable team behind it is a genuine accelerant for the work already underway across the ecosystem."

For more information, visit cosmos.network.

About Cosmos Labs

Cosmos Labs is the company behind Cosmos, the world's leading digital ledger technology stack powering 150+ blockchains across finance, payments, and global business. The Cosmos stack enables institutions and governments to build sovereign, interoperable blockchains and blockchain solutions. Cosmos Labs is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Interchain Foundation, the non-profit that supports Cosmos and its decentralized technologies. To learn more about Cosmos Labs, follow @cosmos on X, or visit cosmos.network.

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SOURCE Cosmos Labs