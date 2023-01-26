CosmosID Announces Metabolomics Services, Expands Multi-Omics Capabilities

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CosmosID , a leader in the field of high-resolution microbiome analysis, announces today the launch of its metabolomics services that will provide enhanced support for multi-omics microbiome research. CosmosID, based in Germantown, MD, and Stockholm, Sweden, produces CLIA-certified, GCP-compliant laboratory services, including standardized and validated metagenomics/molecular assays, industry-leading custom bioinformatics, and the CosmosID-HUB software platform .

CosmosID

Metagenomics , metatranscriptomics , and metabolomics , in combination, namely "multi-omics," provides greater insight into the role of the microbiome in a given environment by identifying both microbial composition and their expressed genes, but also the metabolites being produced by the microbiome. Thus, key drivers of microbiome function and composition are identified accurately, providing definitive and actionable data to power microbiome research.

The CosmosID metabolomics service comprises a combination of Liquid Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) and Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectroscopy (GC-MS), deployed to test samples and includes CosmosID metabolomics profiling in an "untargeted" approach. This enables broad coverage and highly accurate detection of +100,000 metabolites. Combining retention time, mass, and MS fragmentation of metabolites allows individual profiling during elution through their respective MS test and results are compiled into a comprehensive report. The test report is a listing of all detected metabolites within each sample as well as relative quantitation. Additionally, CosmosID runs a sample-type specific targeted panel to complement the "untargeted" analysis in each test, to provide greater in-depth analysis of each sample (including absolute quantitation). If more extensive data is needed, CosmosID also offers customizable panels of over 650 target metabolites tailored to client specific needs.

"Capturing full details of the microbiome will drive translational research, a core goal at CosmosID," said Manoj Dadlani, CEO of CosmosID. "Knowing the metabolite profile of each sample is important to understand the microbiome as a system. By combining the CosmosID industry leading strain-level microbiome resolution and functional analysis with metabolite profiling, insight into the microbiome's functionality and role will be enhanced. We believe this approach yields more actionable microbiome research and helps us link observations from microbiome studies with biological mechanisms."

"There is no question that understanding the interplay amongst all components of the microbiome is essential to advance our knowledge of microbial systems," said Dr. Rita Colwell, Founder and Chairman of CosmosID. "However, we need to understand functional relationships between and among strains comprising the microbiome. Being able to understand their function brings us closer to knowing what drives a microbiome in its natural environment."

Manoj Dadlani will discuss the CosmosID metabolomic offering at the Microbiome Movement - Drug Development 2023 - Europe Conference in London, UK.

About CosmosID

CosmosID®, based in Germantown, Maryland, and Stockholm, Sweden is a global leader in providing optimized microbiome analysis solutions. Through its CLIA-certified and GxP compliant infrastructure and multi-kingdom, strain-level metagenomics platform, CosmosID is able to offer single and multi-omic research services for the biopharmaceutical, nutrition, animal health, personal care, cosmetics, agriculture and academic markets. CosmosID was founded in 2008 by Dr. Rita Colwell, former director of the U.S. National Science Foundation and currently Distinguished University Professor at the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health. To learn more please visit www.cosmosid.com .

Media Contact:

Karlis Graubics

[email protected]

703-995-9879

SOURCE CosmosID