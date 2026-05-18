COSO Announces Search for New Board Chair

Committee begins leadership transition to guide next phase of governance, risk, and internal control advancement

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO), today announced that it has initiated a formal search process for its next Board Chair, marking an important leadership transition as the organization continues its mission to strengthen enterprise risk management, internal control, governance and fraud deterrence across industries worldwide.

Lucia Wind, COSO Chair since 2023, will step down on December 31, 2026, following a distinguished completion of her term of service. The Board is deeply grateful for Lucia's leadership and forward-looking direction. During her tenure, COSO advanced key modernization initiatives, strengthened global engagement around our frameworks, issued key thought leadership pieces and expanded collaboration with standard‑setting bodies. Her commitment to COSO's mission ensured COSO remains influential, practical and relevant in a rapidly evolving landscape.

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), a sponsoring organization of COSO, is managing the application process. The elected position will commence on January 1, 2027, for a three-year term.

The incoming Chair will succeed the current leadership at the conclusion of the current term and will guide COSO's strategic priorities during a period of rapid change in organizational governance, technology adoption, and risk oversight. The role includes stewardship of COSO's globally recognized frameworks, engagement with standard‑setting bodies, development and management of key partnerships and collaboration with the five sponsoring organizations.

"COSO's work continues to evolve as organizations face increasingly complex risks and heightened expectations for transparency, accountability, and effective governance," said Doug Prawitt, Lead Director of the COSO Board. "The next Chair will play a pivotal role in shaping COSO's direction and ensuring our frameworks remain relevant, practical, and responsive to emerging challenges."

The search will focus on candidates with deep experience in executive leadership, governance, risk management, internal control, auditing, or related disciplines, as well as a demonstrated commitment to advancing COSO's mission. The selected Chair will lead COSO's ongoing initiatives, including modernization of its frameworks, expansion of global outreach, and continued collaboration with regulators, practitioners, and academic institutions.

COSO's sponsoring organizations include the American Accounting Association (AAA), the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), Financial Executives International (FEI), The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), and the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA).

Candidates may submit a letter of interest along with a current resume of qualifications to: bit.ly/4eUG2UA by the position application close date June 30, 2026. For more information about COSO, please visit www.coso.org.

Additional details regarding the search process and timeline will be announced as they become available.

About COSO

Originally formed in 1985, COSO is a voluntary private sector organization dedicated to helping organizations improve performance by developing thought leadership that enhances internal control, risk management, governance and fraud deterrence. COSO is jointly sponsored by the American Accounting Association (AAA), the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Financial Executives International (FEI), the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), and The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA). For more information, visit www.COSO.org.

SOURCE COSO