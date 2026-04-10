SCA-Certified Juni Brings Precision Engineering to the Pour-Over Coffee Experience, Debuting at World of Coffee 2026

SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosori, the kitchen appliance brand known for precision-engineered products, today announced Juni™, its first automatic pour-over coffee machine. Juni makes its debut at the World of Coffee Show (April 10–12), marking the brand's entry into the specialty coffee category. World of Coffee attendees can visit Cosori at booth 738 for a live product demo.

Cosori Enters Specialty Coffee Space with Juni™, Its First Automatic Pour-Over System

Juni automates the pour-over process through a precision brewing system that recreates the technique of a skilled barista — without the manual effort. The result is specialty-grade, on-demand pour-over, from a single cup to a full carafe.

SCA Certification & Quality Standards

Juni is a Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) Certified Home Brewer, meeting rigorous standards for brew temperature, water volume, and extraction quality, including the Golden Cup Standard for optimal extraction yield.

Precision Engineering, Applied to Coffee

Juni is built on Cosori's decade-long foundation in kitchen appliance innovation. The brand's signature approach — translating complex culinary technique into reliable, repeatable performance — extends naturally into specialty coffee, one of the most precision-dependent categories in the kitchen.

Availability

Preorder information is available at Cosori.com. Additional availability details will be announced ahead of the product's launch later this year.

The press kit with images can be found HERE.

About Cosori

Launched in 2016, Cosori offers award-winning kitchen products with advanced smart technology. As long-time leaders in precision engineered products including air fryers, food dehydrators and more, Cosori has become a trusted and reliable option for families and individuals that want the best culinary products for their home. As part of the VeSync family of brands, Cosori has received global recognition for its award-winning, innovative designs, and has garnered millions of satisfied customers worldwide. Awards include Red Dot Design Award 2025, Newsweek America's Best Home and Garden Brands 2022, Future Innovation Homes & Gardens Innovation Award 2024, iF Design Award, German Innovation Award, and more. To learn more, visit Cosori.com.

SOURCE Cosori