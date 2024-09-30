COSORI UNVEILS SMART TURBOBLAZE™ AIR FRYER

Smart control and white colorway enhance COSOSRI's top-selling air fryer

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VeSync Co's premier kitchen appliance company, COSORI, today announced the launch of the Smart TurboBlazeTM 6-Quart Air Fryer, a new version of its top-selling air fryer now available in a sleek, white finish with smart functions. This versatile and advanced air fryer can be controlled by the VeSync app and comes with 10 cooking functions to accomplish almost any cooking need.

COSORI Smart TurboBlaze™ Air Fryer

A connected, versatile cooking solution, the Smart TurboBlazeTM 6-Quart Air Fryer can be used to Preheat, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil, Dehydrate, Frozen, Proof, Reheat, and Warm. Key features include:

Smart Control : Users can fully control their air fryer remotely, monitor cooking progress, and activate voice control through the VeSync app.

: Users can fully control their air fryer remotely, monitor cooking progress, and activate voice control through the VeSync app. Faster Cooking : A powerful and energy-efficient DC motor allows for faster and quieter cooking, up to 46% faster than the COSORI Pro Gen 2 Air Fryer.

: A powerful and energy-efficient DC motor allows for faster and quieter cooking, up to 46% faster than the COSORI Pro Gen 2 Air Fryer. Incredible Cooking Results: Five fan speeds corresponding to its 10 cooking preset functions enable control of food moisture level, making food cook evenly and taste better, with no shake reminder needed. The non-stick crisper plate has increased surface area between food and hot air to cook evenly and faster.

Five fan speeds corresponding to its 10 cooking preset functions enable control of food moisture level, making food cook evenly and taste better, with no shake reminder needed. The non-stick crisper plate has increased surface area between food and hot air to cook evenly and faster. Compact Design: The smaller DC motor allows for a more compact design that can easily fit in any kitchen, even under cupboards.

The smaller DC motor allows for a more compact design that can easily fit in any kitchen, even under cupboards. Large Capacity: With a 6-Qt capacity vs. traditional dual basket design, it is large enough to cook for a family of five.

With a 6-Qt capacity vs. traditional dual basket design, it is large enough to cook for a family of five. Wide Temperature Range: A temperature range of 90˚ F to 450˚ F offers more cooking possibilities and allows better results for a variety of foods.

"Launching our best-selling TurboBlazeTM Air Fryer in a smart version reflects our commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our customers," said Daniel Lee, Global Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager, Americas, Vesync Co. "By integrating control functions through the VeSync app, we're enhancing the cooking experience and empowering our consumers to cook healthfully with convenience and confidence."

The COSORI Smart TurboBlazeTM 6-Quart Air Fryer has an affordable MSRP of $129.99. It is available now, exclusively at Target.

About COSORI

Launched in 2016, COSORI offers award-winning products with advanced smart technology that equip users to enjoy wholesome, homemade food. The brand's collection of innovative kitchen appliances focuses on helping individuals and families achieve restaurant-quality food and an overall improved lifestyle. As part of the VeSync family of brands, COSORI has received global recognition for its award-winning, innovative designs, and has garnered millions of satisfied customers worldwide. Awards include Newsweek America's Best Home and Garden Brands 2022, iF Design Award, German Innovation Award, and more. To learn more, visit COSORI.com.

