COSPRO to Showcase Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Sets at the San Diego Food + Wine Festival

COSPRO is a featured exhibitor at the Grand Tasting at the Port of San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSPRO, a provider of innovative and high-quality kitchen tools, today announced it will be a featured exhibitor at the 20th annual San Diego Food + Wine Festival. COSPRO will showcase their innovative lines of 1-in-1, 2-in1, 3-in-1, and 5-in-1 Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Sets at the Grand Tasting Event at the Port of San Diego on Saturday, November 9, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Explore COSPRO’s Grinder Sets at Booth 1970—San Diego Food & Wine Festival 2024

"We look forward to giving some of the world's best chefs and restaurants and festival attendees, a 'taste' of how our Salt & Pepper Grinder Sets is spicing up personal and professional kitchens," said Feng Wang, CEO, COSPRO.

COSPRO's Salt & Pepper Grinder Sets are packed with features to enhance and facilitate culinary operations including one-hand, one-button operation for efficiency, 5-level coarseness with LED light, durable ceramic grinding heads, top-fill design for easy refills, large visible food-grade silo, wireless charging, removable tray for simple cleaning, and an elegant and durable stainless-steel design.

Featuring celebrated chefs, 200 wineries, breweries, spirit purveyors, 80+ of the West Coast and Baja's top chefs and restaurants, the Grand Tasting at the Port of San Diego is the city's biggest foodie party of the year. COSPRO will exhibit in booth #1970 and invites attendees to experience COSPRO's Salt & Pepper Grinder Sets for themselves and be eligible to win a discount code of 10%, 20%, 30%, 40% or 100% off COSPRO products.

COSPRO will donate 25 units of their 3-in-1 to San Diego Food & Wine Festival's "25 Top VIP Celebrity Chefs." COSPRO's Commercial User Test Program enables restaurants and commercial kitchens to deploy COSPRO products in high-capacity and commercial kitchens.

COSPRO's Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set are available for purchase on Amazon, Walmart and COSPRO's Shopify ecommerce store.

For more information on COSPRO, visit https://cosprousa.com.

About COSPRO

COSPRO is revolutionizing the kitchen experience with stylish, easy-to-use, and durable high-performance tools. The company aims to set the standard for innovation, design, functionality, and user experience, empowering chefs and home cooks to achieve excellence in every dish.

Noe Sacoco Jr

PR Consultant

Sacoco PR

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE COSPRO