COSRX Announces Price Reduction on Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As supply chain and transportation costs surged in the post-lockdown inflation era, many beauty companies upped their prices in response. However, derm favorite brand COSRX is breaking the trend. In response to the ever-increasing costs in the beauty industry, COSRX is thrilled to announce a significant price reduction on its popular Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water. Effective this month, the 400ml bottle is now priced at $15, down from $19, and the 100ml bottle is now priced at $9, down from $12.

Cleansing is arguably one of the most important skincare steps as strong stimulation and residual impurities can cause irritation and even breakouts. In response to this, COSRX formulated the Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water with a composition similar to the pH of skin to help maintain a healthy skin balance and strengthen the skin barrier. The cleansing water features micellar technology to gently capture and lift away dirt, oil, and makeup all without the need to rub at the skin which may disrupt its balance leading to sensitivity. It is also infused with niacinamide to regulate oil production and ensure a pore deep cleanse for a powerful yet effective cleanse that will leave the skin both clean and healthy. The formula's lightweight, watery texture also adds to the product's experience by soaking the skin with hydration and softness for a refreshing finish that makes this step feel like part of one's skincare routine.

Praised for its gentle yet efficient cleansing action, this micellar water cleanser has garnered rave reviews from users across various skin types. One satisfied reviewer shared, "I have combination skin that is dry but also gets acne, so the goal for me with the skin care is to find things that are super hydrating but also non-comedogenic. [...] Putting this stuff on your face does not dry it out at all. It is seriously so moisturizing and when you finish applying it and look at your cotton pad, you might be surprised to see you how many little dirt particles it actually took off. [...]"

In a statement, a COSRX representative commented, "It is our goal to provide premium skincare at an affordable price point. So, by reducing the price of our Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water, we hope to make quality skincare more accessible to all. We invite more consumers to experience the excellence of our cleanser and discover the difference it can make in their daily routine."

Experience the effectiveness of the Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water on COSRX.com and elevate the daily routine with COSRX.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

