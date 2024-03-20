COSRX Big Spring Sale: Save Much on TikTok's Favorite Skincare Products at Amazon

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Derm favorite brand COSRX just launched a huge Big Spring Sale 2024 exclusively on Amazon. Running from 20th to 25th March, skincare enthusiasts can enjoy powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, including the best-selling COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum.

Promotional Products:

COSRX Big Spring Sale: Save Up to 50% on TikTok's Favorite Skincare Products at Amazon

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

The TikTok viral COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is formulated with snail mucin to protect the skin barrier from losing moisture. Skincare influencers and Amazon reviewers rave about the product for revitalizing and hydrating the skin without irritation.

One shopper calls it "the VIP ticket to hydration town," since it will "keep your skin plump and moist, the perfect combination for fighting aging." The shopper also says it helps diminish the look of scars, spots and wrinkles, as well as provide a protection boost. "Snail mucin fortifies your skin's barrier, defending against pollution and other irritants," she says.

Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream (Tube Type/200ml)

This daily face moisturizer is infused with 92% snail mucin to build a moisture barrier that plumps, hydrates, and soothes skin. This everyday multi-solution cream glides onto the skin and revives radiance without leaving a greasy residue.

One Amazon reviewer raved that "I love this product and this is my 5th time repurchasing. Will definitely buy again. Always have to have an extra container so I never run out. SUPER hydrating and soothing. I'm a tretinoin girl and this stuff helps my face recover when I have those dry peely/flakey sensitive days. It's a staple in my skincare routine. No fragrance no stinging or burning, just simple, pure and lasting hydration."

The Niacinamide 15 Serum

Its key ingredient is 15% niacinamide, which reduces excess oil, minimizes the appearance of pores, and refines rough skin. Additionally, the serum contains zinc PCA that prevents potential breakouts. Other benefits include fading post-blemish marks, delivering moisture, and relieving redness.

Thanks to COSRX's pore-fighting serum, reviewers note how radiant their skin looks after just a few uses. "My face is literally glowing, my pores have gotten noticeably smaller, and I look younger in general," said a reviewer. Another reviewer said that after three days, "the pores on my nose have shrunk and my chin has a significant reduction of oil.

Suitable for all skin types, these must-have products can be purchased at the COSRX store on Amazon at a bargain.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

