NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, a trailblazer in the K-Beauty industry, wrapped up 2024 on a high note by participating in the K-Beauty Boost at SeoulCon, a prominent year-end creator conference hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Business Agency (SBA). The event provided a global platform to showcase COSRX's innovation and success, cementing its reputation as a leading skincare brand.

COSRX Celebrates Global Success at SeoulCon’s K-Beauty Boost Event

Held on December 30, 2024, at the iconic DDP Art Hall, the event drew over 1,000 attendees, including 800 influential creators from regions such as North America, Southeast Asia, Russia & CIS, Europe, and Japan. Among the notable participants were mega creators Cassandra Bankson (2.35 million YouTube subscribers) and Felicia Lee (2.69 million YouTube subscribers), whose presence amplified the event's reach and spotlighted COSRX's groundbreaking skincare solutions.

COSRX's booth, titled "The Mirror Lab 2.0," became a highlight of the event, captivating visitors with its cutting-edge concept of "Mirror Skin," an evolution of the iconic "Glass Skin" trend. The booth featured the brand's innovative derm line, The RX, and offered an immersive experience that underscored COSRX's commitment to skincare innovation. Over 400 visitors actively engaged with interactive missions and games, receiving tailored sample kits and full-sized products such as the newly launched The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum, The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Discoloration Care Serum, and the Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask.

The event was a testament to COSRX's growing influence in the global beauty community. Collaborating with Nuri House and Hwahae, the official partners of the K-Beauty Boost event, COSRX demonstrated its ability to connect with creators and consumers worldwide.

Highlighting the brand's achievements, several COSRX products were recognized at the prestigious Hwahae Awards 2024. The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum won the Mid-Year Efficacy/Effect Award, and the Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ received the Year-End Best New Product Award, further solidifying the brand's position as a trusted leader in skincare.

As 2025 begins, COSRX continues to inspire confidence and radiance in its customers, embracing its mission to deliver effective and accessible skincare solutions to a global audience. The success at SeoulCon's K-Beauty Boost event is just the beginning of another promising year for COSRX.

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including https://www.cosrx.com, Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom and Target. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.

