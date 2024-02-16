COSRX Celebrates the Return of The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum - A Derm-Favorite Now Back in Stock at Ulta

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the beloved beauty brand known for its derm-favourite skincare solutions, is delighted to announce the return of the COSRX The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum at Ulta.

Following an extraordinary launch that saw COSRX's The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum completely sell out at Ulta within a mere 9 days of its launch, the highly coveted skincare product is now back in stock to meet overwhelming demand.

Effective Yet Accessible Skincare

The exceptional popularity of The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum can be attributed to its unique blend of six peptides which works wonders in addressing various skin concerns, making it the go-to solution for anyone seeking perfect skin. While peptides are traditionally associated with luxury skincare, this serum has been carefully designed and formulated for ultimate comfort and ease of use, all at an affordable price point for everyone and anyone to enjoy.

Housed in a jumbo-sized pump bottle, the peptide serum is ideal for generous, daily use. Its lightweight, water-based formula ensures quick absorption, leaving behind intense hydration all without that greasy feeling for quick effortless layering with other skincare products. Simply add it to any skincare routine, either by layering it several times or incorporating it as the first step to enhance results.

The Ultimate Skin Booster

COSRX recommends incorporating The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum as the first step of one's skincare routine. Though it can be used as a standalone item, combining it with other skincare products will ensure synergistic action that boosts efficacy and ensures greater results from any skincare routine. It pairs perfectly with various COSRX products, such as The Retinol 0.1 Cream/The Retinol 0.5 Oil for wrinkles and firmness, The Niacinamide 15 Serum for pores and excess sebum, The Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum for hydration and plumping the skin, and The Vitamin C 23 Serum/The Vitamin C 13 Serum for brightening and hyperpigmentation.

"We are delighted to bring back The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum to Ulta after its remarkable success," said a spokesperson for COSRX. "The demand for this product speaks to its efficacy and the growing interest in skincare solutions that deliver visible results. We are proud to offer a product that combines dermatologist-recommended ingredients with accessibility, allowing more individuals to achieve their skincare goals."

For those who may have missed out on the initial launch, now is the perfect opportunity to discover why COSRX's The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum has become a must-have item. COSRX remains committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, and the restock of The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum at Ulta reflects the brand's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of skincare enthusiasts. For more information or to make a purchase, visit Ulta's online store.

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Ulta, Revolve, and Dermstore.

