COSRX Celebrates the Successful In-Store Launch of The 6 Peptide Booster Serum at ULTA Beauty

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX is celebrating the successful in-store debut of its TikTok-viral product, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum, at ULTA Beauty stores nationwide. After the serum sold out just nine days after its online launch and twice more due to high demand, COSRX introduced the product in stores.

This launch was further enhanced by a pop-up experience, held in California and New York where attendees immersed themselves in the buzz surrounding this best-selling serum. They indulged in custom-branded popsicles, participated in fun games for a chance to win product samples and tote bags, and captured unforgettable moments with photo opportunities. The event drew over 1,500 guests, including influencers like @sarahpalmyra, @nicolconcilio and @Michelle Choi, along with editors and skincare enthusiasts, all united by their love for COSRX. It was a perfect blend of excitement and lasting memories!

This expansion gives consumers the chance to experience the serum's lightweight, non-sticky formula, which layers seamlessly with other skincare products to boost results—making it a daily essential. The unique blend of six peptides tackles multiple skin concerns like elasticity, fine lines, pores, radiance, and hyperpigmentation, making it a go-to solution for those seeking smooth, mirror-like skin. Even better, while peptides are typically associated with high-end skincare, this serum is designed to be affordable, comfortable, and easy to use, allowing everyone to enjoy its benefits.

As COSRX continues to expand their US presence adding to their 38 products collection at ULTA, the enthusiasm surrounding this in-store launch amplifies the brands dedication to enhancing skincare routines through affordable, effective, and inclusive products. Renowned for its commitment to beauty principles, COSRX combines innovative formulations with high-quality ingredients that cater to all skin types at accessible price points.

About COSRX:

K-beauty brand offering powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including https://www.cosrx.com , Amazon , ULTA , Revolve , Dermstore , Nordstrom and Target . COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok .

