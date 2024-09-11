NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX celebrates the in-store debut of the consistently sold-out, viral The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum by hosting experiential consumer one-day pop up events across six ULTA Beauty stores in the US. Starting in California on September 12, and ending in New York on September 21, COSRX is welcoming fans of the brand to experience the best-selling peptide serum along with photo-worthy moments, custom tote bags, collagen popsicles, freebies and more!

COSRX Debuts Viral The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum at ULTA Stores Across the US with Experiential Pop Ups in California and New York

This derm-favorite Peptide Serum is a unique blend of six peptides which work wonders in addressing various skin concerns, making it the go-to solution for those seeking smooth, luminous skin. Its lightweight, water-based formula layers seamlessly into any routine, providing a boosting effect that takes your skin to the next level. Forget glass skin—it's all about mirror skin now!

What makes this serum even more appealing is its affordable price point and jumbo-sized bottle. Peptides are often considered a luxury, but with this serum, one can enjoy consistent, long-term use without guilt, easily applying it to the face, neck, and even body for all-over perfection.

As the brand continues to make waves in the skincare industry, COSRX invites customers to redefine their skincare routine with the three times sold out serum, along branded goodies and more. For more information about the product, visit COSRX store at Ulta.

EVENTS:

September 12th : 12pm - 4pm | 21650 Valley Blvd, City of Industry, CA 91789

: | 21650 Valley Blvd, 91789 September 13th : 12pm - 4pm | 6500 Canoga Ave, Canoga Park, CA 91303

: | 6500 Canoga Ave, 91303 September 14th : 11pm - 3pm | 3393 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107

: | 3393 E Foothill Blvd, 91107 September 20th : 11am - 3pm | 750 Sunrise Hwy Unit 125, Valley Stream, NY 11581

: | 750 Sunrise Hwy Unit 125, 11581 September 20th : 5pm - 9pm | 71-03 80th St, Glendale, NY 11385

: | 71-03 80th St, 11385 September 21st : 11am - 3pm | 51 W 34th St., New York, NY 10001

About COSRX:

K-beauty brand offering powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including https://www.cosrx.com , Amazon , ULTA , Revolve , Dermstore , Nordstrom and Target . COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok .

SOURCE COSRX