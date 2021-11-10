COSRX Enters ALLURE Brick-and-mortar Location

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Condé Nast beauty title is working with STÔUR Group, a retail service that specializes in building stores for publishers, in opening a brick-and-mortar location, the store opened July 2021 on a 10-year lease commitment.

For the 4th quarter, COSRX will be displayed with fan-favorite Full fit propolis ampoule goes that go on sale from October to December. Harnessing the natural healing benefits of propolis, the COSRX Propolis Light Ampoule helps repair damaged skin while nourishing it with moisture.

COSRX's Full-Fit Propolis Light Ampoule is infinitely more pleasant to use, and according to reviews from customers, the moisturizing, softening, redness- and acne-fighting formula makes fine lines disappear, unlike anything they've experienced before.

For this reason, from Cult-Favorite to Beauty Influencer Mainstay Full fit propolis ampoule has recently hit the radar of mega-influencers like Loren Gray, Manny Gutierrez, James Welsh, and Patrick Starrr, Andrew Davila. Undeniable customer hits like the brand's full-fit ampoule has gained loyalty among the internet's most discerning tastemakers.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Revolve, Dermstore, Amazon.

