NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning K-beauty brand COSRX is heating up the holiday season with the launch of its highly anticipated 5 PDRN Vital Care line and the renewed Advanced Vitamin C 23% Serum, available exclusively on Amazon.com starting November 10.

Whether you're battling dull, tired skin or looking for high-performance treatments to refresh your routine before the year ends, this launch delivers powerful solutions grounded in skin science and trusted ingredients.

COSRX Unveils New 5 PDRN Vital Care Collection and Upgraded Vitamin C 23 Serum on Amazon US

Rebuild, Restore, Revitalize: The 5 PDRN Vital Care System

The new 5 PDRN Vital Care line was developed as a total skin resilience system - ideal for restoring elasticity, calming irritation, and helping skin bounce back after dermatological treatments like peels or microneedling. Featuring a trio of toner, serum, and hydrogel mask, the line harnesses the synergy of five naturally derived PDRNs (from salmon, centella, rice, sea grapes, and lactobacillus) with collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin B5.

From first layer to final step, this collection delivers everything skin needs to feel nourished, lifted, and deeply hydrated - especially during harsh winter months.

Meet the New Launches

COSRX 5 PDRN B5 Vital Soothing Toner

COSRX 5 PDRN B5 Vital Soothing Toner

Layering season? Start with this refreshing, non-sticky toner. Infused with 5 PDRN and panthenol (Vitamin B5), it helps calm sensitivity, reinforce the moisture barrier, and prep your skin for the products that follow. It's a winter essential for hydration and glow - no heaviness, just pure comfort.



COSRX 5 PDRN Collagen Intense Vitalizing Serum

This 100ml daily-use serum packs a punch with 5 PDRN and low molecular collagen to help strengthen the skin barrier and restore youthful elasticity. Think of it as your personal skin trainer - working overtime to plump, brighten, and deeply nourish, all without the price tag of a luxury ampoule.



COSRX 5 PDRN Hyaluronic Acid Vital Hydrating Hydrogel Mask

Your skin's ultimate holiday treat. This innovative hydrogel mask melts transparently into skin as it delivers 5 PDRN and 8 types of hyaluronic acid deep into the dermis. With 34g of multi-activating serum per sheet, it's a one-step spa-level treatment for glow, bounce, and barrier repair.



COSRX Advanced The Vitamin C 23 Serum - Now Renewed

A longtime favorite with over 7,000 glowing Amazon reviews, this pure 23% vitamin C formula is now back - better than ever. The upgraded version features an enhanced texture, reduced scent, and a clean formula to minimize irritation while maximizing brightness.

Formulated with super vitamin E, glutathione, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, it targets uneven skin tone, dark spots, and early signs of aging - making it the perfect end-of-year skin reset.

Holiday-Ready Skin, Just in Time

"As we close the year, consumers are looking for meaningful skincare upgrades - products that don't just promise, but deliver visible results," says a COSRX spokesperson. "With the 5 PDRN collection and our most advanced vitamin C serum yet, we're proud to offer powerful skin solutions rooted in clinical-grade ingredients at accessible prices. It's glow season, and your skin deserves to shine."

Exclusive Availability and Holiday Discounts

COSRX fans can shop the new products starting November 10, exclusively on Amazon.com (with the Vitamin C Serum also available on COSRX.com through 2025).

To celebrate the launch, a 20% discount will be offered during COSRX's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Event on Amazon (November 20 - December 1) - the perfect chance to gift your skin, or someone else's, a powerful end-of-year reset.

About COSRX

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't.

