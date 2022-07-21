COSRX Has its Most Successful Amazon Prime Day Ever

COSRX Acne Pimple Patch ranked #1 in Pore Cleansing Strips category

Hits New Record In 2022 with Over 491% Sales Increase Year Over Year

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, a derm skincare brand that believes in more than just outward beauty, announced that its best Amazon Prime Day ever, with an over 491% sales increase year over year.

This Prime Day records were broken across the COSRX portfolio, with the diverse beauty categories being particularly successful – not surprisingly, COSRX's best seller Acne Pimple Patch ranked #1 in Pore Cleansing Strips category and #9 in Beauty & Personal Care category. TikTok viral product, Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence #1 in Amazon Launchpad Beauty & Health category, and Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream also ranked #1 in Face Moisturizer category.

"For years, Amazon Prime Day has been a platform for Prime members to discover highly rated products and great savings on things they really want, and it's clear they want COSRX's products." said the brand representative. "The secret to Amazon Prime Day success is of course having great products, but it's real reviews from our customers."

In fact, TikTok viral product called Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence has more than 4,500 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "This hands down saved my life! I have the most complicated skin. First it's dry then it's too oily. I started using products that broke under my eyes on my cheek bones out into red irritation. This product brought me back to life. I'll forever repurchase."

COSRX's best-performing products have delighted customers for years:

Acne Pimple Master Patch

COSRX's Acne Pimple Master Patch, which currently sell at an incredible rate of one every 25 seconds. As a No. 1 seller on Amazon in the Beauty & Personal Care category (and the 'Amazon Choice' for spot patches), these hundreds of excellent reviews from customers reveal that it actually works well. The COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch works to get rid of all types of zits – no matter how large, small, red, or angry – with its multi-pronged approach. First, the physical patch helps to keep you from touching and picking at the spot, which in turn helps to prevent a scab from forming.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

COSRX's all-time bestselling Advanced Snail Mucin Essence has a very unique, slimy texture. But this lightweight essence absorbs quickly into your skin, so there's no stickiness or residue left behind.

Over the years, lots of reviews show that the snail essence has been effective for acne-prone skin. Less redness, and more of that natural healthy glow. So, how is the snail essence helping the skin? Snail secretion filtrate, often referred to as snail mucin, is a powerful ingredient which is known for the effectiveness in restoring skin barrier and its function. Plus, snail mucin is a substance that helps with hydration as well. As skin barrier restores its function, it will naturally become more stronger, and ultimately make skin less prone to wrinkles or acne.

Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream

Containing 92 percent of amazing ingredient snail secretion filtrate, this lightweight moisturizing cream is hugely popular among beauty TikTokers for its ability to repair skin damage, nourish, and brighten; leaving skin feeling soft and plump.

Hundreds of reviewers have praised the cream's results, calling it a "staple moisturizer," "the holy grail," and "my new obsession." One reviewer said that it made a "huge improvement in just one week," adding, "[it] helped clear a bad acne flare-up in about six days of adding it to my routine!"

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Revolve, Dermstore and Amazon.

