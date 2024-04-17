COSRX Ignites TikTok with #PatThePeptide Challenge Campaign

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the go-to skincare brand among dermatologists, has set TikTok ablaze with its latest social media sensation - the #PatThePeptide TikTok challenge. Running from March 7th to the 20th, the #PatThePeptide TikTok Challenge has captured the attention of audiences nationwide including well-known dancers such as Liz Sanchez (@officiallizsanchez) and Rylee Arnold (@ryleearnold) from Dancing with the Stars. In testament to the resonance and impact of this initiative, the #COSRX hashtag amassed an incredible 4.3 billion cumulative views and the campaign's primary hashtag, #PatThePeptide, also surged past 77.9 million views. This skyrocketing success speaks volumes about the overwhelming popularity the #PatThePeptide campaign has garnered within the TikTok community.

At the heart of this campaign lies COSRX's groundbreaking product, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum. The campaign highlights the profound impact of this innovative serum, underlining its accessibility to all. Traditionally viewed as a luxury ingredient, COSRX has redefined peptides as an affordable and effective solution that caters to diverse skin types and routines. What's more, thanks to the incorporation of 6 various peptides, this serum acts to target a multitude of skin concerns ranging from skin elasticity, fine lines, pores, radiance, texture, hyperpigmentation and oil balance. Its hypoallergenic formulation also ensures it seamlessly slots into all skincare routines, complementing a range of active ingredients such as COSRX's The Retinol 0.1 Cream for wrinkles and firmness, The Niacinamide 15 Serum for acne, pores and sebum, Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence for hydration and plumping skin, and The Vitamin C 23 Serum for brightening and hyperpigmentation.

Since its launch on March 7th, over 7,500 posts featuring the #PatThePeptide filter have flooded TikTok, demonstrating widespread enthusiasm and engagement from users. The challenge's success can be attributed to its simple yet playful concept, encouraging users to share unique and entertaining content. The filter, designed to explain the easy, and simple nature of incorporating peptides into one's routine, encourages users to "pat the peptide" as the first step in their routine to take advantage of the formulations efficacy boosting nature to elevate skincare results. This user-friendly approach has resulted in a significant increase in users engaging with the filter, making the benefits of peptides more accessible and enjoyable.

Within just one week of the challenge's launch, the demand for COSRX's peptide serum soared, resulting in it being sold-out across all sales platforms including COSRX TikTok Shop US, COSRX.com, Amazon US, and Ulta.

"We are thrilled to witness the immense enthusiasm and passion generated by the #PatThePeptide TikTok challenge," said a COSRX representative. "The accessibility and simplicity of incorporating peptides into skincare routines have resonated deeply with our audience, translating into increased product adoption and engagement."

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum is currently available for purchase on COSRX TikTok Shop US, COSRX.com, Amazon US, and Ulta.

