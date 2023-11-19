COSRX Launches TikTok Campaign Calling Upon Consumers to 'PrepPair' A Perfect Canvas to Elevate Skincare Results

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, a derm favorite skincare brand, created a significant buzz on TikTok with its #SlapSnail #SnailDanceChallenge #SnailDuo #LayerYourSPF TikTok Challenge, amassing an impressive 3 billion views under the #COSRX hashtag. And today, they are returning to TikTok with a brand new campaign, the #PrepPair challenge.

This campaign aims to spotlight the transformative effects of COSRX's new product, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum, emphasizing the importance of a well-prepared canvas for an enhanced skincare experience.

Launched in August, COSRX's The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum tackles a range of skin concerns with its unique blend of six peptides, addressing firmness, wrinkles, soothing, brightening, texture, and pores. This first step serum provides a comprehensive solution for flawless skin.

Crafted for optimal comfort and efficacy, the serum boasts a lightweight liquid formula with a water-like texture. Its gentle and hydrating properties ensure rapid absorption, leaving no greasy residue. It's great as a standalone serum, but the formula and texture facilitate effortless layering, making it the perfect first step to layer with other skincare products and boost their efficacy. Whether applied multiple times or incorporated into the initial steps, expect enhanced results for radiant and revitalized skin.

Participation in the #PrepPair challenge involves using the challenge filter to showcase COSRX products addressing various skin concerns. Participants are encouraged to flaunt newfound skin confidence through expressive selfies, allowing creativity in expressing confidence, happiness, excitement, quirkiness, or humor. Additionally, users can engage in a product review featuring The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum and best synergy duos, including The Vitamin C 23 Serum for brightening and hyperpigmentation, The Retinol 0.1 Cream for wrinkles and firmness, The Niacinamide 15 Serum for pores and sebum, and Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence for hydration and plumping skin.

Share thoughts through a GRWM, skincare tips, B&As, or any creative format. Don't forget to include the designated hashtags: @cosrx_official #COSRX #PrepPair #SkinPrepping #SkincarePairing #Peptide.

All participants will automatically be included in the draw to win some incredible prizes. The top 200 winners will be awarded COSRX's The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum and a randomly selected products from the synergy duos for the perfect pairing. And the TOP 10 winners, will win The AirPods Max with COSRX products. Challenge ends on 22nd Dec 2023 (PST) and all winners will be announced via their official Instagram (@cosrx) and TikTok channel (@cosrx_official) on Jan 5th, 2023.

Participants are invited to join the #PrepPair challenge and unlock the secrets to radiant, confident skin!

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

