NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 -- Derm approved skincare brand, COSRX proudly introduces its 8th TikTok campaign, the #TheArbutinSerumDay Challenge, to celebrate the release of its newest innovation, The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Discoloration Care Serum.

A Breakthrough in Skincare

COSRX Launches TikTok Challenge to Celebrate #TheArbutinSerumDay Join skincare influencers like @natviolette and let your skin glow

Following its release, The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Discoloration Care Serum has garnered praise from skincare enthusiasts and dermatologists for its unique formula. Enriched with active ingredients, that target discoloration at every stage, this serum effectively prevents, blocks, and fades hyperpigmentation for visibly even and brighter skin tone. Designed for ease of use, it's gentle enough for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin whilst its lightweight texture allows for application on both the face and body.

#TheArbutinSerumDay Challenge

COSRX is thrilled to invite everyone to join the #TheArbutinSerumDay Challenge on TikTok! Simply use the custom TikTok filter to make a skincare wish, target hyperpigmentation and dark spots, and reveal your clearest, most radiant skin. Join skincare influencers like @natviolette, @matayasweeting and @snitchery and let your skin glow.

How to Participate:

Use the Filter: Apply the custom COSRX filter to your TikTok video. Post Content: Upload to wish everyone a happy #TheArbutinSerumDay Add Hashtags: #COSRX, #TheArbutinSerumDay, and #AlphaArbutin Deadline: December 21st, 2024 . Rewards: Top 10 winners - $100 Ulta Beauty eGift Card, full sized The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Discoloration Serum and 1 pack of the NEW Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask. Top 90 Winners, full sized The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Discoloration Serum and 1 pack of the NEW Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask (3 masks) will be awarded.

Winners will be announced on January 13th, 2025 via COSRX's official Instagram (@cosrx) and TikTok (@cosrx_official) channels.

#SpotSnapCOSRX Your #TheArbutinSerumDay!

To amplify the excitement, COSRX will be wishing users a happy #TheArbutinSerumDay across billboards in Times Square, NYC (December 13 – 19, 2024) and Wilshire Digital East, LA (December 16 – 29, 2024).

In addition to the #TheArbutinSerumDay campaign, COSRX invites you to join the #spotnsnapCOSRX event. Until December 31, 2024, head to one of our featured billboards and snap a photo or video in front of the #TheArbutinSerumDay display. Post your content on TikTok or Instagram, including the hashtags #spotnsnapCOSRX and #TheArbutinSerumDay, for a chance to win the ultimate skincare duo: The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum & The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch (newly launched!) Winners will be announced on January 17, 2025. Don't miss your chance to glow and win with COSRX!

The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Discoloration Care Serum is exclusively available at Ulta Beauty (online only). And can be purchased at 15% off from Dec 18th to Jan 15th.

Join the #TheArbutinSerumDay challenge and let COSRX help you fade all your concerns away – one serum at a time!

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including https://www.cosrx.com, Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom and Target. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.

